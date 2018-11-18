Opening Lines for Every Week 13 College Football Game

How big of a favorite is Michigan atOhio State? Is Washington State favored against Washington?

By Kaelen Jones
November 18, 2018

Below is a full list of the opening Week 13 college football lines, via Vegas Insider.

Note: Rankings are based on College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Top 25 Teams

Thursday, Nov. 22

No. 21 Mississippi State (-8.5) at Ole Miss

Friday, Nov. 23

No. 15 Texas at Kansas (NL)

No. 11 UCF (-13.5) at South Florida

No. 6 Oklahoma (-2.5) at No. 9 West Virginia

No. 18 Washington at No. 8 Washington State (-3)

East Carolina at No. 24 Cincinnati (-18)

Saturday, Nov. 24

Kansas State at No. 16 Iowa State (-14)

BYU at No. 19 Utah (-13.5)

Illinois at No. 22 Northwestern (-18)

No. 4 Michigan (-3.5) at No. 10 Ohio State

Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia (-17)

No. 12 Syracuse at No. 20 Boston College (NL)

No. 13 Florida (-4) at Florida State

Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (-24)

South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson (-25)

No. 17 Kentucky (-17.5) at Louisville

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State (-13.5)

No. 7 LSU at Texas A&M (-1)

No. 8 Notre Dame (-8) at USC

No. 23 Utah State at No. 25 Boise State (-3)

Rest of College Football

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (NL)

Northern Illinois (-5.5) at Western Michigan

Thursday, Nov. 22

Colorado State at Air Force (-14.5)

Friday, Nov. 23

Akron at Ohio (-21.5)

Houston at Memphis (NL)

Buffalo (-13.5) at Bowling Green

Central Michigan at Toledo (-18)

Eastern Michigan (-13.5) at Kent State

Nebraska at Iowa (-7.5)

Arkansas at Missouri (-21)

Coastal Carolina (-1.5) at South Alabama

Virginia (-4) at Virginia Tech

Oregon (-14.5) at Oregon State

Saturday, Nov. 24

Arizona State (-2) at Arizona

Stanford (-5.5) at UCLA

Colorado at California (-11)

Rutgers at Michigan State (-27.5)

Oklahoma State at TCU (NL)

Baylor at Texas Tech (-7)

SMU (-2) at Tulsa

Navy at Tulane (-7.5)

Marshall at Florida International (-1.5)

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech (-11)

Purdue (-4) at Indiana

N.C. State (-6) at North Carolina

Wake Forest at Duke (-12.5)

Old Dominion (-10) at Rice

New Mexico State at Liberty (-9)

Georgia Southern (-12) at Georgia State

Wyoming (-7.5) at New Mexico

Troy at Appalachian State (-10.5)

Southern Mississippi (-13) at UTEP

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe (-4)

UAB at Middle Tennessee (-1)

Minnesotat at Wisconsin

Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.) (-5.5)

Temple (-29) at UConn

Arkansas State (-13.5) at Texas State

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (NL)

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (-17.5)

San Jose State at Fresno State (-31)

North Texas (-21) at UTSA

Nevada (-13) at UNLV

Hawaii at San Diego State (-16)

