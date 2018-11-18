Opening Lines for Every Week 13 College Football Game

How big of a favorite is Michigan atOhio State? Is Washington State favored against Washington?
Below is a full list of the opening Week 13 college football lines, via Vegas Insider.
Note: Rankings are based on College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
Top 25 Teams
Thursday, Nov. 22
No. 21 Mississippi State (-8.5) at Ole Miss
Friday, Nov. 23
No. 15 Texas at Kansas (NL)
No. 11 UCF (-13.5) at South Florida
No. 6 Oklahoma (-2.5) at No. 9 West Virginia
No. 18 Washington at No. 8 Washington State (-3)
East Carolina at No. 24 Cincinnati (-18)
Saturday, Nov. 24
Kansas State at No. 16 Iowa State (-14)
BYU at No. 19 Utah (-13.5)
Illinois at No. 22 Northwestern (-18)
No. 4 Michigan (-3.5) at No. 10 Ohio State
Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia (-17)
No. 12 Syracuse at No. 20 Boston College (NL)
No. 13 Florida (-4) at Florida State
Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (-24)
South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson (-25)
No. 17 Kentucky (-17.5) at Louisville
Maryland at No. 14 Penn State (-13.5)
No. 7 LSU at Texas A&M (-1)
No. 8 Notre Dame (-8) at USC
No. 23 Utah State at No. 25 Boise State (-3)
Rest of College Football
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (NL)
Northern Illinois (-5.5) at Western Michigan
Thursday, Nov. 22
Colorado State at Air Force (-14.5)
Friday, Nov. 23
Akron at Ohio (-21.5)
Houston at Memphis (NL)
Buffalo (-13.5) at Bowling Green
Central Michigan at Toledo (-18)
Eastern Michigan (-13.5) at Kent State
Nebraska at Iowa (-7.5)
Arkansas at Missouri (-21)
Coastal Carolina (-1.5) at South Alabama
Virginia (-4) at Virginia Tech
Oregon (-14.5) at Oregon State
Saturday, Nov. 24
Arizona State (-2) at Arizona
Stanford (-5.5) at UCLA
Colorado at California (-11)
Rutgers at Michigan State (-27.5)
Oklahoma State at TCU (NL)
Baylor at Texas Tech (-7)
SMU (-2) at Tulsa
Navy at Tulane (-7.5)
Marshall at Florida International (-1.5)
Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech (-11)
Purdue (-4) at Indiana
N.C. State (-6) at North Carolina
Wake Forest at Duke (-12.5)
Old Dominion (-10) at Rice
New Mexico State at Liberty (-9)
Georgia Southern (-12) at Georgia State
Wyoming (-7.5) at New Mexico
Troy at Appalachian State (-10.5)
Southern Mississippi (-13) at UTEP
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe (-4)
UAB at Middle Tennessee (-1)
Minnesotat at Wisconsin
Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.) (-5.5)
Temple (-29) at UConn
Arkansas State (-13.5) at Texas State
Tennessee at Vanderbilt (NL)
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (-17.5)
San Jose State at Fresno State (-31)
North Texas (-21) at UTSA
Nevada (-13) at UNLV
Hawaii at San Diego State (-16)