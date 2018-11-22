In the 115th rendition of the Egg Bowl, Mississippi State walked away victorious with a 35-3 win over Ole Miss.

The No. 18 Bulldogs took control of Thursday’s game early on when they forced Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to fumble the ball at his own 30.

Mississippi State punched in the game’s first score about three minutes after that turnover and then proceeded to keep up the pressure.

Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald executed an eight-play, 88-yard drive on Mississippi State’s next time out to push the lead to 14-0.

Then, right before halftime, Fitzgerald lobbed a ball into the end zone on a third-and-10 and was able to get a pass interference against Ole Miss to earn a new set of downs. On the very next play, Fitzgerald connected with wide receiver Deddrick Thomas to make the score 21-3 in favor of the road team.

In the second half, Mississippi State kept Ole Miss at bay and scored a touchdown in each quarter to create the final margin of victory.

The most exciting part of the game’s final 30 minutes came on a play that didn’t even count.

The Rebels were driving late in the third quarter and quarterback Matt Corral connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a deep touchdown. Tempers began to flare between the two squads and the benches cleared and punches were thrown following the play.

In the end, every player was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and three players were ejected. The touchdown also came off the board because the ball wasn’t snapped until after the third quarter clock expired.

Fitzgerald finished the game with 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 111 passing yards and one score through the air.

Ole Miss is done with its 2018 season and finished the year 5-7. Mississippi State is 8-4 and waiting to see who it will play in a bowl game.