Below is a full list of the opening conference championship week college football lines, via Vegas Insider.

Note: Rankings are based on College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Top 25 Teams

Friday, Nov. 30

No. 17 Utah vs. No. 16 Washington (-3) – Pac-12 Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 1

No. 14 Texas (-5.5) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (-5.5) – Big 12 Championship Game

Drake at No. 25 Iowa State (NL)

Memphis at No. 9 UCF (-7) – American Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama (-10.5) vs. No. 5 Georgia – SEC Championship Game

Fresno State vs. No. 23 Boise State (-1.5) – Mountain West Championship Game

No. 2 Clemson (-23.5) vs. No. 24 Pittsburgh – ACC Championship Game

No. 19 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Ohio State (-13) – Big Ten Championship Game

Rest of College Football

Friday, Nov. 30

Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo (-4) – MAC Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 1

Marshall at Virginia Tech (NL)

East Carolina at N.C. State (NL)

Akron at South Carolina (-28.5)

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (-17.5) – Sun Belt Championship Game

UAB at Middle Tennessee (-2.5) – Conference USA Championship Game

Norfolk State at Liberty (-4)

Stanford at California (NL)