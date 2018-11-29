How excited are you about Mack Brown returning to North Carolina?

Well, probably not as hype as Sports Channel 8 in North Carolina.

The TV station wanted to recognize the coach returning to the Tar Heels after he led them from 1988–97. So how do you recognize a homecoming of this magnitude?

By creating a specialized rendering of the 1996 hit song "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison.

Considering Brown had three 10-win seasons with North Carolina in the 90s before heading to Texas and the program has had only once since his departure, Tar Heels fans are probably really excited about this remake.