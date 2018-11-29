Watch: TV Station Recognizes Coach Returning to UNC With 'Return of the Mack (Brown)' Video

It's basically the '90s all over again.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 29, 2018

How excited are you about Mack Brown returning to North Carolina?

Well, probably not as hype as Sports Channel 8 in North Carolina.

The TV station wanted to recognize the coach returning to the Tar Heels after he led them from 1988–97. So how do you recognize a homecoming of this magnitude?

By creating a specialized rendering of the 1996 hit song "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison.

Considering Brown had three 10-win seasons with North Carolina in the 90s before heading to Texas and the program has had only once since his departure, Tar Heels fans are probably really excited about this remake.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)