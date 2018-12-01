Watch: Georgia Fails to Convert on Awful Fake Punt Attempt in SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama

The Bulldogs attempted a fake-punt while facing fourth-and-11.

By Kaelen Jones
December 01, 2018

Georgia failed to convert on a fake-punt attempt in the fourth quarter of Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

With 3:11 remaining, the Bulldogs faced fourth-and-11 from midfield when head coach Kirby Smart dialed up a direct snap to quarterback Justin Fields. The freshman signal-caller was caught after gaining just two yards on the play.

The failed conversion set up the Crimson Tide with possession on their own 48-yard line. It took two minutes before quarterback Jalen Hurts–who replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa early in the fourth–sprinted into the end zone from 15 yards out for a go-ahead score with just over a minute remaining in the game.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)