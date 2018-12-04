Ohio State has agreed to a five-year contract with Ryan Day to be the new Buckeyes head coach following Urban Meyer's retirement, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

On Tuesday, Ohio State announced that Meyer will retire at the end of the season following the Rose Bowl.

SI STAFF: Get to Know Ohio State's New Head Coach Ryan Day

Day, who served as Meyer's offensive coordinator in each of the past two seasons, will now reportedly oversee the program through 2023.

Earlier this season, Day, 39, worked as the Buckeyes interim head coach for the first three games of the 2018 season when Meyer was suspended for his role in handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.