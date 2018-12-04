Report: Ryan Day, Ohio State Agree to Five-Year Contract As Head Coach

Day was announced as being Urban Meyer's replacement on Tuesday.

By Kaelen Jones
December 04, 2018

Ohio State has agreed to a five-year contract with Ryan Day to be the new Buckeyes head coach following Urban Meyer's retirement, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

On Tuesday, Ohio State announced that Meyer will retire at the end of the season following the Rose Bowl. 

Day, who served as Meyer's offensive coordinator in each of the past two seasons, will now reportedly oversee the program through 2023.

Earlier this season, Day, 39, worked as the Buckeyes interim head coach for the first three games of the 2018 season when Meyer was suspended for his role in handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

