Army Beats Navy for Third Straight Season

The Knights held on to defeat the Midshipmen, 17–10.

By Kaelen Jones
December 08, 2018

For the third straight season, Army captured the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

Army defeated Navy 17–10 to win the 119th game between the two acadamies Saturday in Philadelphia.

The Knights (10–2) carried a 10–0 lead entering the fourth quarter thanks to a first-quarter touchdown run by quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. and kicker John Abercrombie's 33-yard kick.

EXTRA MUSTARD: Best College GameDay Signs Live From Philadelphia for Army vs. Navy

Early in the fourth quarter, Navy (3–10) benched starting quarterback, Zach Abey (who's listed as a wide receiver), who did not complete a pass in five attempts and threw two interceptions. Garrett Lewis replaced Abey under center and directed the Midshipmen to their first scoring drive. Lewis scored on a one-yard run to draw Navy within three with 7:10 remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Lewis was knocked out of the game when the Midshipmen attempted a pass to him on third-and-long trick play. Abbey re-entered the game, but was stripped by Kenneth Brinson, who recovered the fumble with just over three minutes left.

Hopkins scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak with 1:28 remaining to give Army a two-possession lead. Navy scored on a field goal by Bennett Moehring, but failed to recover an onside kick, sealing its fate.

Navy leads the all-time series 60–52–7.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)