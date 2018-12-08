For the third straight season, Army captured the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

Army defeated Navy 17–10 to win the 119th game between the two acadamies Saturday in Philadelphia.

The Knights (10–2) carried a 10–0 lead entering the fourth quarter thanks to a first-quarter touchdown run by quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. and kicker John Abercrombie's 33-yard kick.

EXTRA MUSTARD: Best College GameDay Signs Live From Philadelphia for Army vs. Navy

Early in the fourth quarter, Navy (3–10) benched starting quarterback, Zach Abey (who's listed as a wide receiver), who did not complete a pass in five attempts and threw two interceptions. Garrett Lewis replaced Abey under center and directed the Midshipmen to their first scoring drive. Lewis scored on a one-yard run to draw Navy within three with 7:10 remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Lewis was knocked out of the game when the Midshipmen attempted a pass to him on third-and-long trick play. Abbey re-entered the game, but was stripped by Kenneth Brinson, who recovered the fumble with just over three minutes left.

Hopkins scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak with 1:28 remaining to give Army a two-possession lead. Navy scored on a field goal by Bennett Moehring, but failed to recover an onside kick, sealing its fate.

Navy leads the all-time series 60–52–7.