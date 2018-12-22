Kendal Briles has resigned as offensive coordinator at Houston, reports The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Feldman reported that Briles is expected to become the next offensive coordinator at Florida State.

The destination has been expected as FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell left the school in early December to be the head coach at UMass.

Briles was hired in January from Florida Atlantic University and is a former Baylor coach. He is the son of former Baylor coach Art Briles, who was fired in 2016 amid the controversy over the school's handling of rape allegations involving football players.

Kendal Briles previously served as FAU's offensive coordinator under head coach Lane Kiffin. Briles came to FAU from Baylor, where he was suspended by the school for the team's season opener in 2015 in connection with a recruiting violation. The NCAA said Briles and another Baylor assistant tried to find loopholes in rules to gain an advantage in recruiting.

This season, Briles helped lead the Cougars to an 8–5 record. Houston lost 70–14 to Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday. Army set a school record with its 11th win of the season.

Houston had the No. 2 offense in the country before its quarterback D'Eriq King got hurt in November.