The 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 7, 2019.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The winners of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups will compete in the title game.

Imagine Dragons will perform during halftime of the championship. The group's song "Natural" was used by ESPN as its theme song for much of its college football coverage and promotions this season.