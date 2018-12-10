Imagine Dragons to Perform at Halftime of College Football Playoff Final

Imagine Dragons will perform at halftime of the 2019 College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 7.

By Associated Press
December 10, 2018

Grammy Award winners Imagine Dragons will perform at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 7.

ESPN and Interscope Records announced the performance Monday.

For the second consecutive season, the College Football Playoff will feature a Super Bowl-type halftime performance for the television audience. The school bands will still perform at halftime of the game in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Listen: Imagine Dragons' new ESPN college football anthem

Imagine Dragons will headline the halftime telecast and perform from Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. The bands’ song “Natural” was used by ESPN as the theme song for much of the network’s college football coverage and promotions. Imagine Dragons will perform several songs in the set.

The performance won't mark Imagine Dragons' first at a major sporting event. Earlier this year, the group performed before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final in Las Vegas.

Last season, Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta.

Additional information from Sports Illustrated was contributed to this article.

