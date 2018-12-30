Houston has fired head coach Major Applewhite after two-plus seasons, the school announced Sunday.

Applewhite, named the Cougars' full-time head coach ahead of the 2017 season, has led Houston to a 15–10 record since taking over as head coach.

The Cougars finished 2018 with an 8–5 record, capped by a 70–14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles resigned after the game before accepting a position on Florida State's staff.

According to SB Nation, Houston has already began evaluating candidates to replace Applewhite, including West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Applewhite has an estimated $2 million buyout included in the five-year deal he originally signed.