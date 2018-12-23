Florida State Hires Kendal Briles as New Offensive Coordinator

Briles resigned from his post at Houston on Saturday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 23, 2018

Florida State has hired Kendal Briles to serve as the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the university announced on Sunday.

"I’m excited about the addition of Kendal to our staff,” FSU coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “He brings play-calling experience and familiarity with the type of scheme and tempo we will run, which is similar to the offenses he has coordinated. His ability to recruit, manage an offensive staff, develop quarterbacks and make in-game adjustments will be beneficial to us as we evolve in our offense. Kendal has success at the Power 5 level and has also shown his adaptability to personnel and situations that occur during a season. He had multiple opportunities following the 2018 season and we feel the fit here will be a good one.”

Briles joins FSU's coaching staff after resigning as Houston's offensive coordinator on Saturday. Kendal Briles previously served as Florida Atlantic University's offensive coordinator under head coach Lane Kiffin. Briles went to FAU after coaching at Baylor, where he was suspended by the school for the team's season opener in 2015 in connection with a recruiting violation.

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity and appreciate Coach Taggart’s trust in me,” Briles said in a statement. “I also appreciate him supporting my desire to finish this season at my alma mater by coaching in our bowl game yesterday. We both understand what this offense should be, and I have complete confidence in our ability to meet the goals he has for us. Sarah and I are excited to be part of Florida State and are looking forward to integrating ourselves within the Tallahassee and FSU communities.”

This season at Houston, Briles helped lead the Cougars to an 8–5 record with the No. 2 offense in the country before quarterback D'Eriq King was injured in November. Houston lost 70–14 to Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

