How to Watch Hyundai Sun Bowl: Stanford vs. Pittsburgh Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Hyundai Sun Bowl between Stanford and Pittsburgh on Monday, Dec. 31.

By Kaelen Jones
December 31, 2018

The college football season is in full swing. Stanford and Pittsburgh are set to square off in the Hyundai Sun Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31. Kickoff from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Stanford enters the contest 8–4 following the regular-season campaign. The Cardinal posted a 6–3 record in Pac-12 play and finished third in the North division. David Shaw's team closed the campaign on a three-game winning streak, capped by a 23–13 win over rival California. Stanford will have to make due in the contest without having star running back Bryce Love available, as the senior is skipping to bowl game to focus on preparation for the NFL draft.

Pittsburgh comes into the matchup 7–6. The Panthers finished atop the ACC Coastal division thanks to a 6–2 mark in conference play. They reached the ACC title game, but were defeated 42–10 by No. 2 Clemson. It marked the second straight loss for Pitt after stringing four straight victories together.

Stanford and Pittsburgh have faced three times previously, but haven't met since 1932. Pitt leads the all-time head-to-head series 2–1.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online via CBS Sports Live.

