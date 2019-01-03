Texas officials reportedly do not intend to improve safety measures for their live mascot, Bevo XV, despite his incident ahead of the Sugar Bowl, according to the American-Statesman.

Prior to Tuesday's Sugar Bowl against Georgia, Bevo XV, a longhorn steer, broke out of a corral along the sideline. He lunged towards onlookers and media members, many of whom were taking photos of Georgia's live French bulldog mascot, Uga X.

Per the Statesman, one of the publication's photographers was hit in the back and the face by Bevo. A photographer for The Daily Texan ducked before Bevo's horn struck her, as well.

John Bianco, a spokesman for the Longhorns' athletic department, suggested to the Statesman in an emailed statement that the safety precautions that Texas has taken with Bevo are sufficient.

“All of the established safety measures for Bevo at home and away football games were in place at the Sugar Bowl last night,” Bianco said. “The handlers that are with him at all times are well-educated, trained and did their job.”

The incident also inspired PETA to call for a ban of live animals from being used as mascots at both Texas and Georgia.

"It's indefensible to subject animals to the stress of being packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said. "It's no surprise that a skittish steer would react to a perceived threat by charging, and PETA is calling on the University of Texas and the University of Georgia to learn from this dangerous incident, retire their live-animal mascots, and stick to the talented costumed mascots who can lead cheers, react to the crowd, and pump up the team."