A Florida man has been arrested for making online death threats against the family of late Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday

John Matthew Pinkham, 39, was charged with making written threats to kill or injure, which is a felony charge that carries a $10,000 bond.

Trent died died last week at 20 years old after a battle with bone cancer.

Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and determined Pinkham made multiples posts on Trent's Facebook page using an alias. The posts threatened violence at a Celebration of Life for Trent, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The release said the threats included:

• "Cant wait till I can choke the life out of you" … "funerals coming and I will appear like the reaper"

• "just wait until yall hear what I do at his funeral..i promise I will make headlines..i will kill his mother.. just watch I will be talked about forever..this is no idol threat."

Trent became an inspirational fixture in the Boilermakers college football season. His story inspired fans across the college football universe. His passing was met with an outpouring of support for him and his family on social media.