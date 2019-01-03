Purdue and Iowa will pay tribute to Boilermakers superfan Tyler Trent by wearing #TylerStrong t-shirts in his memory before their game on Thursday, the teams announced.

Trent died Tuesday after a battle with bone cancer. He was 20 years old.

Shirts will be available for purchase at the game and 50% of the net sales will be donated to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

#Purdue and @IowaHoops will both wear #TylerStrong shirts to honor @theTylerTrent at tomorrow night's contest at Mackey Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear theirs as well in support of Tyler.



The Boilermaker student section will also honor Trent by chanting "Cancer Sucks" instead of "IU sucks."

ATTENTION anyone attending tomorrow's game against Iowa at 7pm. After the band plays "Hail Fire" we will be chanting "CANCER SUCKS" in replacement of IU to honor Tyler.

Trent became a fixture in the Boilermakers college football season. He was on Purdue's sideline for the win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in October after predicting the win. He announced the Boilermakers' bowl matchup in the Music City Bowl against Auburn on Twitter and was then flown to the game by Colts owner Jim Irsay.

His story inspired fans across the college football universe. His passing was met with an outpouring of support for him and his family on social media.