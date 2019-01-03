Purdue, Iowa Basketball Teams Will Honor Late Fan Tyler Trent

Purdue and Iowa basketball will pay tribute to Boilermakers superfan Tyler Trent on Thursday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 03, 2019

Purdue and Iowa will pay tribute to Boilermakers superfan Tyler Trent by wearing #TylerStrong t-shirts in his memory before their game on Thursday, the teams announced. 

Trent died Tuesday after a battle with bone cancer. He was 20 years old. 

Shirts will be available for purchase at the game and 50% of the net sales will be donated to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

The Boilermaker student section will also honor Trent by chanting "Cancer Sucks" instead of "IU sucks."

Trent became a fixture in the Boilermakers college football season. He was on Purdue's sideline for the win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in October after predicting the win. He announced the Boilermakers' bowl matchup in the Music City Bowl against Auburn on Twitter and was then flown to the game by Colts owner Jim Irsay.

His story inspired fans across the college football universe. His passing was met with an outpouring of support for him and his family on social media. 

