Tyler Trent, an avid Purdue fan, passed away Monday following a bout with bone cancer, according to a family member's Instagram account and the Purdue Cancer Center. He was 20 years old.

Trent enrolled as a student at Purdue in September 2017, but had to leave school during the fall of 2018 after osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer identified in his spine, intensified. Trent had first discovered the disease when he was 15 years old, overcoming it following nine months of chemotherapy before it resurfaced two years later.

Trent became a heartwarming fixture within the Boilermakers' season and the college football world. He was on Purdue's sideline for its win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in October after predicting the win. He announced the Boilermakers' bowl matchup in the Music City Bowl against Auburn on Twitter, then was flown to the game by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in a personal jet. Trent was also named an honorary captain before the game.

"I am extremely grateful that even though I had to endure that grueling pain and surgery, and later in the week spent an entire day throwing up and running a fever due to the surgery, I was able to attend that football game with my family and experience all the love and support," Trent wrote ahead of the game. "Not only from Purdue fans, but from across the nation, including Ohio State fans.

"Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be. To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me."