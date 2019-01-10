No One Can Believe Tate Martell’s Real Name Is Tathan

You think you know someone and bam, turns out Tate is short for Tathan. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 10, 2019

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday to explore options outside of the Buckeyes.

The news wasn't so much of a surprise given that star freshman and former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State last week. He enrolled in classes and will reportedly ask the NCAA for eligibility to play in the upcoming season.

Fans on social media were really shocked when they discovered Martell's real name after a portal screenshot showed up as "Tathan" instead of "Tate Martell."

I'm shook.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Ohio State is losing its starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins Jr., to the draft. Martell was set up for the top job until Fields came in.

