Trevor Lawrence Debunks Fake Quote Calling White House Fast Food 'Best Meal We Ever Had'

Trevor Lawrence told TMZ, "It was awesome ... We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!"

By Charlotte Carroll
January 15, 2019

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence debunked a quote going that has circluated social media in which he called the fast food served at the team's White House visit the "best meal we ever had."

The Tigers visited the White House on Monday to celebrate the team's College Football Playoff National Championship win over Alabama. President Donald Trump opted to serve fast food due to the government shutdown. 

The Twitter post claimed Lawrence said, "President Trump got all our favorite foods, it was the best meal we ever had. Then we go and see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan. We're football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue collar party." 

Lawrence denied the quote on Tuesday. The original tweet with a graphic and the quote is now deleted.

Instead, Lawrence told TMZ, "It was awesome ... We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!"

The Tigers were treated to fast food from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and Domino’s. White House cooks were not available to prepare any food for the players' arrival due to the U.S. government's shutdown, which reached its 24th day Monday. This is the longest government shutdown in the nation's history.

Following the meal, players reacted on Twitter with one calling the experience "laughable."

Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning and claimed Clemson ate more than 1,000 burgers at the White House. 

