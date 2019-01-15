The Clemson football team could also win a national championship in competitive eating, if President Donald Trump is to be believed.

The Tigers visited the White House on Monday night and were treated to a spread of fine American cuisine from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and Domino’s—served up on silver platters beneath gold candelabras.

The drive-thru menu was served because Trump’s government shutdown has limited staff at the White House.

Trump proudly showed off the heaps of fast food before the players had a chance to dig in, boasting that he had ordered 300 burgers.

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

By Tuesday morning, though, that number had more than tripled, with Trump claiming there were “over 1000 hamberders [sic] etc.” that were all devoured by the ravenous Tigers.

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

If everything really “was all gone,” that would mean that the players ate an average of 10 burgers each, plus pizza and fries. Even accounting for Clemson staffers and White House support staff helping themselves, you’re still talking about a truly grotesque amount of food being consumed per person.

The only explanation is that “1000” was a typo, just like “hamberders.” Or he’s lying. Either way.