Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts Announces Graduate Transfer to Oklahoma, Eligible to Play

The junior quarterback will play for the Sooners in Norman, Okla., during his final season of eligibility after three years in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

By Emily Caron
January 16, 2019

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will transfer to Oklahoma after three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala., he announced Wednesday in a story on the Player's Tribune

The Sooners were suspected to be a top landing spot for the talented quarterback after it was reported that Hurts visited the school on Saturday–just one day after Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly submitted his paperwork to declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Murray made his decision to forgo his senior season to declare official on Monday. Without their star quarterback, Oklahoma was in the market for a new starter.

After graduating from Alabama with a degree in public relations in December, the junior signal caller will pursue a graduate degree in Norman, Okla., with his remaining year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

"Now, I’m an alumnus of the University of Alabama. Now I’m Bama for LIFE — and that right there will never change!" Hurts wrote. "But now it’s also time for me to start a new chapter in my story. I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student. I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead."

Hurts entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 9, after the Crimson Tide were blown out by Clemson, 44–16 in the national championship game. 

The Houston, Texas native has a 26–2 record as a starter, but was benched in last year's national championship game. He spent this year relegated to a backup role behind eventual Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa. Despite having led the Tide to two consecutive national championship game appearances in 2016 and 2017, Hurts remained behind Tagovailoa on the depth chart at Alabama this season instead of transferring mid-year.

Hurts played in the fourth quarter against Clemson. He threw for 4,861 yards, 40 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and ran for 1,809 yards and 21 touchdowns in his two years as the starter.

The Sooners transfer quarterbacks have seen success in recent years with both 2017 Heisman winner and current Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and Murray. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley found a way to fit both into his program after Mayfield arrived from Texas Tech and Murray moved from Texas A&M.

