Oklahoma is reportedly blocking quarterback Austin Kendall, who entered the transfer portal last Friday, from becoming immediately eligible at West Virginia as a graduate transfer, ESPN reports.

Kendall entered the transfer portal after learning that the Sooners were pursuing Alabama graduate transfer Jalen Hurts.

The sophomore quarterback played backup to Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during his true freshman year before sitting out a redshirt season in 2017. In 2018, Kendall played behind Kyler Murray, who took home the Heisman this year after transferring in from Texas A&M.

Kendall completed 12-of-17 attempts for 122 yards and one touchdown without any interceptions during four appearances this season.

Under new transfer rules, Kendall can freely talk to the Mountaineers coaching staff and even decide to transfer there–but NCAA rules still give Oklahoma the right to keep him from becoming immediately eligible at West Virginia since it is another Big 12 school, even though Kendall has earned his undergraduate degree at Oklahoma.

The North Carolina native could still transfer within the conference to West Virginia, but would have to sit out the upcoming 2019 season, which would leave him with just one year of eligibility left. According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, Oklahoma is blocking Kendall from transferring to any school on the Sooners' schedule for the next two seasons. That list includes Tennessee, which Austin initially committed to before deciding to attend Oklahoma. If Kendall were to transfer to a school not on that list, he would be eligible to play in 2019.

While other conferences, such as the SEC, have rules that allow graduate intraconference transfers to obtain immediate eligibility, the Big 12 has no such overarching rule. The Big 12 did, however, vote to change its intraconference transfer rules for walk-ons in 2016, which was retroactively applied to Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield to give him a season of eligibility back that he had previously lost after his transfer from Texas Tech.

West Virginia is looking to replace two-year starting quarterback Will Grier. Kendall already has a relationship with the Mountaineers’ new coach, Neal Brown, who recruited Kendall while an assistant at Kentucky. Regardless of his landing spot or the status of his eligibility, Kendall is reportedly still committed to leaving Oklahoma, per ESPN.

Kendall will also visit Auburn this week, per reports.