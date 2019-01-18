Urban Meyer will make $100,000 in his new role as Ohio State's assistant athletic director, according to Columbus Business First.

That is a vast difference from what Meyer made last year as Ohio State's head coach. He earned $7.6 million in 2018 after signing a two-year contract extension last spring to be under contract through 2022. However, Meyer retired from coaching after the Buckeyes' 28–23 Rose Bowl victory over Washington on New Years Day.

Head coach-in-waiting Ryan Day stepped into Meyer's role following his retirement. Day, 39, served as the program's interim coach during Meyer's three-game suspension for the first three games of the season. Ohio State suspended Meyer after investigating his handling of domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Dan Wallenberg, a spokesperson for the university's athletic department, told Columbus Business First that Meyer's new duties will include "fundraising, community relations and advancing the department as a whole." Meyer will also keep busy by co-teaching a course on character and leadership at Ohio State's Fisher School of Business.