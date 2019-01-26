Jalen Hurts is already making a strong impression at Oklahoma.

The transfer quarterback showed up at the Sooners' basketball game against Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon, and fans were very excited to see him.

Hurts joined coach Lincoln Riley and several football players who showed off the Sooners' Big 12 championship trophy. Hurts even threw T-shirts into the crowd.

During halftime, fans stood in line to meet and take photos with Hurts.

First look at Jalen Hurts’ arm. pic.twitter.com/ODmdDbCMdC — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) January 26, 2019

Halftime turned into a Jalen Hurts meet-and-greet: pic.twitter.com/55Fhy5X6sR — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 26, 2019

Hurts announced he was transferring to Oklahoma on Jan. 16 after playing in Tuscaloosa for three seasons. He entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 9 after the Crimson Tide were blown out Clemson 44–16 in the national championship game.

Oklahoma was in the market for a new quarterback after Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray declared for the 2019 NFL draft. After graduating from Alabama with a degree in public relations in December, Hurts will pursue a graduate degree at Oklahoma with his remaining year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.