Jalen Hurts Meets Oklahoma Fans at Sooners' Basketball Game, Throws T-Shirts Into Stands

Oklahoma fans even formed a line to meet Hurts during halftime.

By Jenna West
January 26, 2019

Jalen Hurts is already making a strong impression at Oklahoma.

The transfer quarterback showed up at the Sooners' basketball game against Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon, and fans were very excited to see him.

Hurts joined coach Lincoln Riley and several football players who showed off the Sooners' Big 12 championship trophy. Hurts even threw T-shirts into the crowd.

During halftime, fans stood in line to meet and take photos with Hurts.

Hurts announced he was transferring to Oklahoma on Jan. 16 after playing in Tuscaloosa for three seasons. He entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 9 after the Crimson Tide were blown out Clemson 44–16 in the national championship game.

Oklahoma was in the market for a new quarterback after Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray declared for the 2019 NFL draft. After graduating from Alabama with a degree in public relations in December, Hurts will pursue a graduate degree at Oklahoma with his remaining year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message