Report: Kelly Bryant Expected to Remain at Missouri Despite Program's Postseason Ban

Missouri received a one-year postseason ban after the NCAA revealed academic misconduct involving a tutor.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 31, 2019

Former Clemson quarterback and current Missouri commit Kelly Byrant intends on remaining with the Tigers despite news of the team's 2019 postseason ban, according to a report from The State's Matt Connolly.

Missouri's football program received a one-year postseason ban after a two-year investigation from the NCAA revealed academic misconduct involving a tutor. The penalties mean that the Tigers will not be eligible for the SEC title game or a bowl game this upcoming fall.

According to the NCAA's report, a former tutor completed coursework for 12 athletes. The report states that the tutor "completed an entire course" for one football player and "assisted two football student-athletes' completion of Missouri's math placement exam," violating the NCAA's ethical conduct and benefits bylaws. In addition to the postseason ban, the Tigers' football program must also vacate records in which those football players participated while ineligible. The university will also have its scholarships reduced by five percent for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Bryant, who committed to Missouri in December, is already with the team and taking part in offseason workouts. The former Clemson quarterback transferred after losing his job to Trevor Lawrence, who led Clemson to the national championship this year as a true freshman.

In 2017, Byrant led Clemson to the College Football Playoff as a junior, throwing for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 11 more scores on the ground.

Byrant will be replacing senior Drew Lock, who tallied 11,820 yards and 96 passing touchdowns in four years as Missouri's starter.

