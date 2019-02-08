Report: President Trump Invites North Dakota State to White House After FCS Championship

President Trump hosted Clemson at the White House in January. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 08, 2019

President Trump invited North Dakota State to visit the White House following its seventh FCS title in eight years, according to KXMB in Bismarck, ND. The Bison defeated Eastern Washington 38-24 on Jan. 5. 

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven told KXMB he spoke with Trump regarding a potential visit and is now working with North Dakota State President Dean Bresciana to coordinate a potential visit. 

“The NDSU Bison have won seven of the last eight FCS national football titles,” Hoeven told KXMB. “After a meeting with the President, I spoke with him about the Bison’s championship win. We appreciate him extending the invitation for the team to visit the White House... With NDSU’s history of excellence, it is only fitting that they be honored at the White House and we look forward to working with the President to coordinate the visit.” 

Trump hosted members of Clemson's national title team in January.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message