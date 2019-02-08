President Trump invited North Dakota State to visit the White House following its seventh FCS title in eight years, according to KXMB in Bismarck, ND. The Bison defeated Eastern Washington 38-24 on Jan. 5.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven told KXMB he spoke with Trump regarding a potential visit and is now working with North Dakota State President Dean Bresciana to coordinate a potential visit.

“The NDSU Bison have won seven of the last eight FCS national football titles,” Hoeven told KXMB. “After a meeting with the President, I spoke with him about the Bison’s championship win. We appreciate him extending the invitation for the team to visit the White House... With NDSU’s history of excellence, it is only fitting that they be honored at the White House and we look forward to working with the President to coordinate the visit.”

Trump hosted members of Clemson's national title team in January.