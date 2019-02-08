Haskins teammates weren't happy with Smith's comments about their quarterback, who scored 50 passing touchdowns last season for the Buckeyes.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith discussed the differences between two of this year's top draft prospects: Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray– and called Haskins "more of a runner than a thrower."
"Haskins is no joke as well," Smith said. "I know that he's bigger, he can make all the requisite throws on the NFL level. He played for a big time program at Ohio State. I just find him to be more of a runner than a thrower. I could be wrong about that but that's what I find."
Smith's comment set off some of Haskins former Ohio State teammates who did, in fact, find Smith's take to be wrong.
“Dwayne Haskins is more of a runner than a thrower”— Big Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) February 8, 2019
Dwayne Haskins Stats:
Passing - 4,831 yards and 50 TDs
Rushing - 108 yards 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/vYbqESep5U
Haskins announced in January that he would forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
For the Buckeyes last season, Haskins had a 70% completion rate and accounted for 54 of the team's touchdowns.
WHAT!? If Dwayne slow a$$ was a running QB we would have been 1-13 instead of 13-1 https://t.co/bLcnGvAO0F— Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) February 8, 2019
Still faster than you Dre 😉 https://t.co/hakEMi2qPm— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) February 8, 2019
Haskins' 50 passing touchdowns broke the Big Ten's conference record for passing touchdowns in a single season, beating the previous record of 39 held by Drew Brees by 11 throwing scores.
The top-NFL draft prospect didn't seem too phased by the criticism.
Run or throw Ima still win the game 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/lzDd8iSg8Y— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) February 8, 2019
Friday's response isn't the first time Smith has faced criticism for his comments. The long time ESPN commentator came under fire in December for his Chargers-Chiefs breakdown that was filled with inaccuracies.
The 2019 NFL draft will take place on Thursday, April 25.