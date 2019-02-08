ESPN's Stephen A. Smith discussed the differences between two of this year's top draft prospects: Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray– and called Haskins "more of a runner than a thrower."

"Haskins is no joke as well," Smith said. "I know that he's bigger, he can make all the requisite throws on the NFL level. He played for a big time program at Ohio State. I just find him to be more of a runner than a thrower. I could be wrong about that but that's what I find."

Smith's comment set off some of Haskins former Ohio State teammates who did, in fact, find Smith's take to be wrong.

“Dwayne Haskins is more of a runner than a thrower”

Dwayne Haskins Stats:

Passing - 4,831 yards and 50 TDs

Rushing - 108 yards 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/vYbqESep5U — Big Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) February 8, 2019

Haskins announced in January that he would forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

For the Buckeyes last season, Haskins had a 70% completion rate and accounted for 54 of the team's touchdowns.

WHAT!? If Dwayne slow a$$ was a running QB we would have been 1-13 instead of 13-1 https://t.co/bLcnGvAO0F — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) February 8, 2019

Still faster than you Dre 😉 https://t.co/hakEMi2qPm — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) February 8, 2019

Haskins' 50 passing touchdowns broke the Big Ten's conference record for passing touchdowns in a single season, beating the previous record of 39 held by Drew Brees by 11 throwing scores.

The top-NFL draft prospect didn't seem too phased by the criticism.

Run or throw Ima still win the game 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lzDd8iSg8Y — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) February 8, 2019

Friday's response isn't the first time Smith has faced criticism for his comments. The long time ESPN commentator came under fire in December for his Chargers-Chiefs breakdown that was filled with inaccuracies.

The 2019 NFL draft will take place on Thursday, April 25.