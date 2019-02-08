Ohio State Players Fire Back After Stephen A. Smith Calls Dwayne Haskins Jr. 'More of a Runner' QB

Haskins teammates weren't happy with Smith's comments about their quarterback, who scored 50 passing touchdowns last season for the Buckeyes.

By Emily Caron
February 08, 2019

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith discussed the differences between two of this year's top draft prospects: Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray– and called Haskins "more of a runner than a thrower." 

"Haskins is no joke as well," Smith said. "I know that he's bigger, he can make all the requisite throws on the NFL level. He played for a big time program at Ohio State. I just find him to be more of a runner than a thrower. I could be wrong about that but that's what I find."

Smith's comment set off some of Haskins former Ohio State teammates who did, in fact, find Smith's take to be wrong.

Haskins announced in January that he would forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft

For the Buckeyes last season, Haskins had a 70% completion rate and accounted for 54 of the team's touchdowns.

Haskins' 50 passing touchdowns broke the Big Ten's conference record for passing touchdowns in a single season, beating the previous record of 39 held by Drew Brees by 11 throwing scores.

The top-NFL draft prospect didn't seem too phased by the criticism.

Friday's response isn't the first time Smith has faced criticism for his comments. The long time ESPN commentator came under fire in December for his Chargers-Chiefs breakdown that was filled with inaccuracies.

The 2019 NFL draft will take place on Thursday, April 25.

