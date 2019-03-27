Purdue Renames Student Gate at Ross-Ade Stadium in Honor of Tyler Trent

The student gate at Ross-Ade Stadium will be renamed to honor Tyler Trent and will feature a plaque with the words "Forever Our Captain."

By Jenna West
March 27, 2019

Purdue will honor Tyler Trent by renaming the student gate at Ross-Ade Stadium after the late superfan, the football program announced on Wednesday.

The entry point will be called "Tyler Trent Student Gate," featuring the words in gold lettering. The gate will also say "T2," Trent's signature mark and have a plaque displaying his picture and the words "Forever Our Captain."

Trent enrolled as a student at Purdue in September 2017 and met head coach Jeff Brohm while camping out for tickets to the Boilermakers' game against Michigan that year. The encounter lead to Trent becoming an honorary team captain.

Trent had to leave school the following year after osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer identified in his spine, intensified. He was introduced to the college football world after he predicted the team's win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in October on ESPN.

Trent passed away on Jan. 1 at age 20 after battling bone cancer.

