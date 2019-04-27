The 2019 NFL draft has come to a close, and 254 college football players will now start their professional careers.

The Cardinals kicked off and closed the event by selecting Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick on Thursday before taking UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson as 2019's "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday.

Powerhouse Alabama dominated the draft by having 10 players selected this year, the most of any collegiate program. Top Crimson Tide players like defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (Jets), offensive tackle Jonah Williams (Bengals) and running back Josh Jacobs (Raiders) were among those drafted.

Ohio State was next with nine players selected, Oklahoma and Washington each finished with eight players taken, while both Texas A&M and Georgia had seven.