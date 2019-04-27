Alabama Had the Most Players Selected in the 2019 NFL Draft

There were 10 former Crimson Tide players selected in the 2019 NFL draft.

By Jenna West
April 27, 2019

The 2019 NFL draft has come to a close, and 254 college football players will now start their professional careers.

The Cardinals kicked off and closed the event by selecting Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick on Thursday before taking UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson as 2019's "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday.

Powerhouse Alabama dominated the draft by having 10 players selected this year, the most of any collegiate program. Top Crimson Tide players like defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (Jets), offensive tackle Jonah Williams (Bengals) and running back Josh Jacobs (Raiders) were among those drafted.

Ohio State was next with nine players selected, Oklahoma and Washington each finished with eight players taken, while both Texas A&M and Georgia had seven.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message