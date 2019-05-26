Urban Meyer is retired from coaching, but he hasn't ever completely shut the door on a potential return. In an interview with The Columbus Dispatch, he said that he's been working to adjust as Ohio State's assistant athletic director and former coach.

"I am good with it, but it's still a process," Meyer told the Dispatch's Bill Rabinowitz of his decision to retire.

This upcoming season, Meyer will join FOX Sports as a college football studio analyst alongside former USC football stars Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush. There have been previous reports of Bush and Leinart potentially recruiting Meyer to coach USC, and Meyer is apparently not going to not entertain the possibility.

Rabinowitz wrote:

With speculation about USC coach Clay Helton’s job security already rampant, Leinart and Bush have already spoken of trying to persuade Meyer to take over if Helton is fired.

Did Meyer have any interest in nipping that in the bud or in opening the crack to the door?

“I learned my lesson long ago,” he said. “All I’m going to say is I believe I’m done (coaching). I think I’m done.”

Meyer, 54, coached eight seasons at Ohio State prior to stepping down at the end of last year. Prior to that, he coached at Florida for six seasons, during which he captured two national championships.