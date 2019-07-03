Former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen Dies at 38 After Battling Multiple Health Issues

Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

Lorenzen was admitted to the ICU last week.

By Emily Caron
July 03, 2019

Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen died on Wednesday after battling both kidney and heart issues as well as an infection, his family announced in a statement shared by Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones. Lorenzen was 38.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jared Lorenzen, would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the past 6 days," the statement read. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019. Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy. We will offer arrangement information in the coming days. Please keep Jared's family and especially his children, in your thoughts and prayers."

Lorenzen was hospitalized with an infection on June 29 after not feeling well for weeks. Lorenzen was placed in ICU and as he battled the infection along with kidney and heart issues.

Nicknamed "The Hefty Lefty," Lorenzen played for four seasons at Kentucky from 2000-03. As a freshman, he led the SEC in passing yards with 3,687 and threw for 528 against Georgia. The Kentucky native still holds the school record for most career passing yards with 10,354.

Lorenzen wasn't selected in the 2004 NFL draft but was later picked up by the Giants. He played as Eli Manning's backup quarterback in 2006 and 2007.

The Giants issued the following statement:

"Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant. He was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did."

After the NFL, Lorenzen played in some indoor football leagues until he suffered a broken leg which ended his career. He struggled with his weight after retirement and admitted that he weighed over 500 pounds before he started "The Jared Lorenzen Project."

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message