College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 2 Games

Quickly

  • LSU or Texas? Clemson or Texas A&M? Our college football staff picks every important Week 1 game against the spread.
By The SI Staff
September 03, 2019

After a wild Week 1 of college football betting action, most notably the results of Auburn-Oregon and Stanford-Northwestern, SI's college football staff is back for more picks against the spread for Week 2. You may notice that No. 23 Stanford at USC is not listed, as we are staying away from that game with the uncertain status of Cardinal star quarterback K.J. Costello. 

Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks for Week 2, along with the standings after Week 1. 

Season-long standings
Joan Niesen: 7-5
Molly Geary: 7-5
Scooby Axson: 7-5
Ross Dellenger: 6-6
Max Meyer: 6-6
Michael Shapiro: 6-6
Laken Litman: 5-7
Tim Rohan: 4-8

Army at No. 7 Michigan (-23)

No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland (-1)

Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State (-16.5)

No. 25 Nebraska (-4.5) at Colorado

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (-18.5)

BYU at Tennessee (-3)

No. 6 LSU (-4.5) at No. 9 Texas

Miami (-6) at North Carolina

Cal at No. 14 Washington (-13.5)

Minnesota (-3) at Fresno State

West Virginia at Missouri (-14.5)

Vanderbilt at Purdue (-8)

