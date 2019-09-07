Purdue dedicated the "Tyler Trent Student Gate" at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday ahead of its home opener against Vanderbilt.

The gate, named in honor late superfan Tyler Trent, replaced Gate E and displays the new name in gold lettering. The entry point also says "T2," Trent's signature mark and includes two plaques featuring his picture and story.

Trent's parents were the first to walk through the gate. They were joined by Josh Seals, Trent's friend who camped out with him ahead of the 2017 Purdue-Michigan game, and Sean English, the first student to receive the Tyler Trent Courage and Resiliance Award.

Trent enrolled as a student at Purdue in September 2017 and became an integral part of the Purdue football community after meeting head coach Jeff Brohm while camping out for tickets to the Boilermakers' game against Michigan that year. The encounter led to him becoming an honorary team captain and building friendships with Brohm and the football team. However, Trent had to leave school the following year after his battle with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer identified in his spine, intensified.

Trent was introduced to the college football world when he predicted the team's win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in October 2018 on ESPN. He passed away on Jan. 1, 2019, at age 20 after battling bone cancer.