After getting hurt in the season-opening loss to North Carolina, South Carolina senior quarterback Jake Bentley is now done for the season due to a foot injury that he will have surgery on, coach Will Muschamp said on a teleconference call Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Bentley sat out Saturday's win over Charleston Southern as freshman Ryan Hilinski got the first start of his career.

In 33 games for the Gamecocks, Bentley tossed for 7,527 yards with 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions while completing 62% of his throws.