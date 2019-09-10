Gus Malzahn is thinking big picture.

So when he sees No. 8 Auburn doesn't play Kent State until the early evening on Saturday instead of right at noon, he thinks about how that hurts his preparation for a contest with No. 16 Texas A&M at College Station on Sept. 21.

Seriously.

"Our guys are excited to be back home for our second home game," Malzahn said in the opening statement of his press conference Tuesday. "We're playing a very solid Kent State team. 6 p.m. kick. Personally, I wish it was at noon; we'd have more time to prepare for our next opponent."

The game hasn't even started and Malzahn is already concerned with how he can start game-planning for the Aggies a week later.

Malzahn spoke with such matter-of-fact-ness that it is impossible to tell if he was joking about the extra seven hours of prep or not.

But then again, Texas A&M has a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday as well, so maybe he just hoped he would have been able to watch their game live after already taking on Kent State.

At least the Aggies got stuck with the same amount of time to prepare for that SEC showdown in Texas later in the month.