Alabama Not Happy About The Early Kickoff Time vs. Southern Miss

Alabama is not happy that it has an early scheduled kickoff time Sept. 21 against Southern Miss. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2019

Alabama is not happy that it has an early scheduled kickoff time for their Sept. 21 game against Southern Miss. 

The TV schedule was released Monday for the upcoming slate of SEC games and the Crimson Tide will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2 from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

In response, the university released a statement attributed to athletics director Greg Byrne and school president Stuart Bell, according to AL.com.

"We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home," the statement said. "We realize we’ve played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014. There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans."

Alabama played its first home game Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, while this week's kickoff at South Carolina will start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

On Monday, head coach Nick Saban on Monday acknowledged fans who stuck out Saturday's 62–10 blowout win, saying, "Hopefully our administration will continue to work to try to play some of these games at a different time."

This came after Saban called out students again for leaving early on Saturday. At the time of kickoff, the temperature was 95 degrees. 

