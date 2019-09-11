Ohio State's Attempt to Trademark 'THE' Was Refused, Thankfully

Ohio State’s attempt to trademark the word "THE" got shut down quickly. 

By Khadrice Rollins
September 11, 2019

We should all send thank you letters to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for doing the right thing and stopping Ohio State in its tracks with its ridiculous plan.

That plan was to trademark the word "The," as in The Ohio State University. The school wanted to put the three-letter word on apparel for sale. 

According to Darren Rovell of the Action Sports Network, the trademark office refused Ohio State's obnoxious application. Hopefully, that will be the end of this foolishness. Buckeyes will still run around making sure the rest of us know the official name of their school is The Ohio State University, but they won't have a trademark on the most common word in the English language.

Between this and LeBron James trying to trademark Taco Tuesday, it feels like the entire state of Ohio and all of its natives need to relax for a second and calm down with the unnecessary trademarks.

