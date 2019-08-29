If you’re a big fan of league anniversaries, then 2019 is the year you’ve been waiting for. Major League Baseball has been celebrating its 150th anniversary and the NFL is marking its centennial. But the biggest celebration of all may be in college football, which is commemorating 150 years of gridiron action in ways that will have a major effect on this season’s uniforms. That’s the first order of business for the latest edition of the Uni Watch College Football Season Preview, where we run down all the uniform changes and related visual tweaks for 2019.

The most visible aspect of the 150th-anniversary celebration is the CFB150 logo, which was released earlier this year. Most FBS schools will be wearing it all season long as a jersey patch (the handful of exceptions are noted in the team-by-team rundown that follows), usually on the upper-right chest, although a few schools have it at upper-left.

Most FBS teams are wearing the CFB150 patch on the upper-right chest area. But at least three schools — Iowa, Tennessee, and Troy — have it at upper-left. pic.twitter.com/WGgmJNEVD4 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 22, 2019

In addition, the officiating crews will be wearing the CFB150 logo on their jersey sleeves:

College football officials will be wearing the CFB 150 logo on their sleeves this season. (h/t @JimDaves) pic.twitter.com/koRuKgomOn — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 9, 2019

And some schools are going the extra mile by including the logo as part of their field designs:

Looks like K-State won’t just be wearing the 150 patch (honoring 150 years of college football) this year. It’s also on the field. @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/kdBxSDLZWH — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) August 20, 2019

In addition, many schools—particularly those outfitted by Under Armour—are using the anniversary as an excuse to trot out some retro-styled uniforms. Some are true throwbacks, while others are just faux-backs (i.e., not based on any particular uniform from the team’s past), but all of them should give this season more of a nostalgic flavor.

All 130 FBS schools were contacted during the preparation of this article. Schools that are not listed in the team-by-team breakdown either did not respond, reported that they have no uniform changes for the coming season, or are not yet at liberty to discuss uni changes that are still in the works. But you can be sure that there will be lots of additional new designs that haven’t yet been revealed—blackout, whiteout, camouflage, and more—so if your favorite school isn’t listed here, that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t be making some uni-related news later this fall.

As usual, the schools are listed by conference. You can jump to a conference using the menu below. In addition to uniform changes, we’ve included updates to logos, equipment, field designs, and anything else related to a team’s visual program.

Okay, enough preliminaries. Ready to dive in? Deep breath—here we go.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

CINCINNATI

Cincinnati, which could really use a full-scale overhaul, has instead made minor tweaks to its previous design:

In addition, the Bearcats are one of several Under Armour-outfitted teams that will be wearing a retro-styled alternate this season. In Cincy’s case, it’s solid-red:

A closer look at the #Bearcats alternate red throwbacks. pic.twitter.com/K4c1NR5CAj — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) August 13, 2019

EAST CAROLINA

No photos yet, but ECU equipment director Steve Hinrichs says the Pirates will have a new matte black helmet and a new black-and-gray uniform.

MEMPHIS

Memphis has a new “Tiger Scholar” jersey patch, which will be awarded to players who maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average:

At the University of Memphis, we put just as much value on our off-the-field accomplishments as we do on everything we earn on the field. Each athlete who earns a 3.0 GPA or higher proudly displays this patch on their gameday jerseys. #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/HaIHlNdquw — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) August 22, 2019

Meanwhile, here’s something to keep an eye on: Liberty Bowl Stadium could have a new corporate-advertised name in the future.

NAVY

No word yet on what the Midshipmen will wear for this year’s Army-Navy game, but it’s safe to assume that some sort of special design is in the works.

Meanwhile, Navy has announced that the 27-yard lines at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be marked with Joe Bellino’s No. 27. Bellino, who passed away earlier this year, was the first Navy player to win the Heisman Trophy and the first to have his number retired.

Finally, although it’s not exactly a uniform or field change, it seems worth noting that Navy has decided to change this season’s motto from “Load the Clip” to “Win the Day.” The original gun-themed slogan prompted some pushback from the local newspaper, The Capital Gazette, whose newsroom was victimized by a mass shooting last year.

TEMPLE

Temple has made two changes to its helmet, adding a diamond-patterned center stripe and tweaking its nose bumper messaging:

Last year's Temple helmet: No stripe, raised/3D "TUFF" bumper lettering.



This year: Diamond stripe, 2D "OWLS" sticker. pic.twitter.com/0lf1shGvaL — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

In addition, the Owls will wear 1935 throwbacks when hosting Tulane on Nov. 16—a shout-out to the first-ever Sugar Bowl, which took place that year and featured these same two teams. Since Temple wore white in that game, the throwbacks are white as well, which will create the rare sight of the Owls wearing white at home:

TULANE

Lots of small but effective changes for Tulane. One at a time:

• The school’s great “Angry Wave” logo has been added to both the white and green jerseys and pants for the first time. The blue uniform remains unchanged.

Tulane adding the awesome "Angry Wave" logo to white jersey/pants and green jersey/pants for first time this season. pic.twitter.com/gSNV795yCN — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 27, 2019

• The Angry Wave also appears on this year’s helmets—a white shell that’s a holdover from last year and a new anodized green shell. Both come with multiple facemask color options:

Tulane helmets for 2019: White helmet shell is same as last season; facemask color — blue, green, or white — will depend on specific game-day uni combo. Anodized green shell is new and comes with green and black mask options. pic.twitter.com/iu4o5HJPpE — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 27, 2019

• Sleeve stripe patterns have a consistent color sequence, with blue in the center and white and green on the outside. “We had this pattern on our white helmet in 2018, and now we’ve made the uniform to match,” says Tulane equipment director Gabe Delatte.

Tulane going with consistent striping sequence on white and green jerseys — blue in the center, with white and green on the outside. pic.twitter.com/LRZqOuVn07 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 27, 2019

• Gray has been removed from the color scheme.

• The uni numbers on the jerseys are larger this season—10 inches high on the front and 12 inches on the back.

• Tulane also has a new uniform design in the pipeline, which will be worn for the Sept. 19 game against Houston. No details yet on that—stay tuned.

UCF

No photos or details yet, but UCF will have a new uniform for its annual “Space Game,” which will take place on Nov. 2 against Houston. Here’s a look at last year’s version.

UCONN

After sticking with the same design for four seasons—a near-eternity by college football standards—the Huskies have a new uni set that restores the “C” to the team’s helmet (no more Jonathan the Husky) and removes the red accenting. Additional photos and info here.

Comparison of UConn football uniforms. Old versions on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/mBJ9Yig2Jk — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

Meanwhile: This will be UConn’s final season in the American Athletic conference, as the school will be moving to the Big East next season. It’s unclear what this will mean for the school’s football program, since the Big East doesn’t do football, but the Huskies will presumably either go independent or join another conference next year.

USF

USF has been chosen to wear the most lightweight uniform ever produced by Adidas—a new template called the WVN A1 (good luck saying that out loud), which will be worn by no other school in the nation, at least for now. But of course the Bulls always look good out there, no matter what template they’re wearing, because it’s hard to go wrong when your color scheme is green and gold (additional photos and info here):

🚨 New advanced threads for 2019! 🚨



The 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 team in the nation wearing the new @adidas WVN A1 uniform, adidas' lightest weight game uniform!



RELEASE: https://t.co/SVLUw3Q85Z#teamadidas #BullStrong 🤘💪 pic.twitter.com/PeysHasu3O — USF Football (@USFFootball) June 18, 2019

ACC

BOSTON COLLEGE

BC is another Under Armour-outfitted school that will have a throwback alternate this season. They’re revisiting the famous Doug Flutie “Hail Mary” game with a 1984 design:

The Eagles will wear this uniform on Nov. 23, when they’re on the road at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish will also be wearing 1980s throwbacks that day, so the game will have a very retro flavor.

CLEMSON

No uni changes this season for Clemson, but here are a few things to keep in mind:

• For most games, the Tigers will stick to their protocol of wearing orange over white at home and white over white on the road.

• They’ll break out the orange pants when playing for a championship (ACC Atlantic Division, ACC conference, and the “State Championship” rivalry game against South Carolina) or in a bowl game.

• They’ll wear their solid-purple alternates on Nov. 2 against Wofford.

• Last season Clemson began awarding helmet decals for each semester that a player maintained a 3.0 or 4.0 GPA. That practice will continue this season.

Clemson will continue the practice, begun last season, of awarding helmet decals for each semester that a player maintains a 3.0 or 4.0 GPA. pic.twitter.com/S43uVChFmt — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

FLORIDA STATE

In a mild eyebrow-raiser, FSU head coach Willie Taggart has announced that the Seminoles will wear white jerseys and white pants on the road this season. (And also garnet jerseys with gold pants at home, but that’s no surprise.)

But bigger news is coming next season. If you’re among the fans who’ve been clamoring for the Seminoles to bring back the white uni numbers on their garnet jerseys, it appears that your prayers will be answered in 2020:

GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech will commemorate Cape Day—a day when the local community celebrates children heroically battling injuries and illnesses at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta—with a new alternate uniform for the Oct. 5 game against North Carolina (additional info here):

Georgia Tech will wear this alternate uni on Oct. 5 vs. UNC for "Cape Day," when the Atlanta community celebrates superhero kids battling injury and illness at @childrensatl. Jersey includes Cape Day logo on rear collar. pic.twitter.com/Qy7jNV2rTA — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 20, 2019

LOUISVILLE

Back in February, the Louisville basketball team honored the city’s most famous son, Muhammad Ali, by wearing Ali-themed uniforms (basically white uniforms with arched lettering, which supposedly mimicked Ali’s boxing robe). Now the football team has come out with its own Ali-themed alternate uniform. It’ll be worn on Oct. 5, when Louisville hosts Boston College, which means the Cardinals will be wearing white at home.

The Louisville Cardinals got Muhammad Ali inspired uniforms. 🏈🥊🔥



(📸: IG/Uniswag) pic.twitter.com/vBza8WPWC3 — theScore (@theScore) August 20, 2019

MIAMI

Miami and Adidas have partnered with environmental nonprofit Parley for the Oceans to create a new alternate uniform made from repurposed and upcycled materials. It will be worn on Oct. 11, when the Hurricanes host Virginia, which means Miami will be wearing white at home.

Miami will wear this new alternate uniform, made from reporposed/upcycled materials, on Oct. 11 vs. UVA (but hopefully not underwater). pic.twitter.com/iEaUgh38HN — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 20, 2019

NORTH CAROLINA

No uniform changes this season for the Tar Heels, but there are significant changes at Kenan Stadium. The field surface has changed from grass to artificial turf, and the design includes new Carolina blue end zones (additional info here, and lots of additional photos here):

NC STATE

NC State will have a military appreciation promotion for the Oct. 10 game against Syracuse. The new alternate uniform that’s been created for the occasion is supposed to be some sort of camouflage pattern, but looks more like something that got left out in the rain:

Good look at the new alternate unis on display for today’s Meet the Pack Day. pic.twitter.com/25V8UGIpdh — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 11, 2019

PITT

The Pitt athletic department has undergone a university-wide redesign. The good news is that the Panthers are reviving their old color scheme of royal blue and yellow. It looks great on the football team’s jerseys and pants and even better on the helmet, where that old-school Pitt script really pops:

The Reveal: Pitt Football



Our City. Our School. Our Colors.#H2P pic.twitter.com/XoCamwtVxH — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) April 7, 2019

Speaking of the helmet, the obligatory fine-print warning decal is now shaped like the state of Pennsylvania—a nice touch:

While we’re at it, the Pitt marching band has new uniforms as well (additional photos and info here):

New uniforms 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ZiOu6mkXga — Pitt Varsity Marching Band (@PittBand) August 6, 2019

SYRACUSE

Good news out of upstate New York, where Syracuse has gone back to the basics. The Orange’s new look gets rid of the absurd number font, restores the stripes to the jersey sleeves and pant legs, and generally has Syracuse looking like Syracuse again. Well done! (Additional photos and info here, here, and here.)

Good look at the new Syracuse uni set. pic.twitter.com/WtYHDrRVan — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

Meanwhile, in an odd development, the university appears to be scrubbing the word “Carrier” from all mentions of the Carrier Dome in its media guide and other communications. While the school won’t comment on the rationale for this, it is thought to be rooted in Carrier’s unusually favorable naming rights deal, which dates back to 1979 and by which the school now feels hamstrung.

VIRGINIA

No photos yet, but a Virginia spokesman says the orange and blue stripes on the team’s white helmets, which had previously been applied as decal strips, will now be painted on, “because there is a texture to them and it looks better.” How’s that for a super-subtle uni detail!

WAKE FOREST

The good news is that Wake Forest has returned to the basics with an admirably straightforward uniform. The bad news is that they now look a lot like the NFL’s New Orleans Saints (additional photos here).

Comparison of Wake Forest black home jerseys. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/EC3ezkXHqm — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 27, 2019

Comparison of Wake Forest white road jerseys. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Esi0BOQAbx — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 27, 2019

BIG TEN

ILLINOIS

The Illini have added a “97” helmet decal for defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree, who’s recovering from a spinal cord injury he suffered during a swimming accident earlier this year:​

INDIANA

After removing the players’ names for their jerseys in 2018—a move that prompted an outcry among fans—the Hoosiers have done an about-face and restored the names to the uniforms.

In addition, Indiana’s athletics department is celebrating the university’s bicentennial, which the football team will observe in two ways. First, the helmets will carry a “200 Years” decal on the back:

Indiana is marking the university's bicentennial with a "200 Years" helmet decal this season. pic.twitter.com/hCX3QA21sC — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 22, 2019

In addition, there is a new bicentennial uni design, which features a retro-styled helmet logo inspired by one of the team’s earliest uniforms. It will be worn for the Oct. 12 game against Rutgers (additional photos here).

Indiana will wear this new alternate uni — part of the university's bicentennial celebration — on Oct. 12 vs. Rutgers. Helmet logo is inspired by one of the team's earliest logos. pic.twitter.com/Zjq9lIiU2k — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 20, 2019

IOWA

Remember Iowa’s (in)famous “banana peel” design from the 1990s? They’re bringing it back—but this time it’s yellow with black wings instead of the other way around, and the pants are yellow as well. Or to put it another way, yikes! (Additional info here.)

Going BOLD for Our Dear Old GOLD | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/utbMrQJgcz — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 27, 2019

This uniform will be worn on Oct. 12, when the Hawkeyes host Penn State.

Also: While most schools are wearing the CFB patch on the upper-right chest, Iowa has it on the opposite side:

Iowa wearing CFB 150 patch on the left, instead of on the right as most schools are doing. (h/t @libertyhawkeye) pic.twitter.com/vx9rbEcx4a — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

And in a nice gesture, the 10 Iowa players who’ve already earned their degrees will get to wear mortarboard helmet decals this season:

For our 10 graduates who will take the field this season, we have added a Cap & Tassel decal on their helmets to celebrate their successes in the classroom 🎓 | #win #GRADUATE #doitright pic.twitter.com/IPHjmBfpzR — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 27, 2019

MARYLAND

Maryland is another Under Armour-equipped school that will be wearing a throwback this year (although as several Terps fans have pointed out, some of the details are not historically accurate). The 1980s design will be worn for the game against Michigan on Nov. 2:

@PhilHecken Maryland's throwback has incorrect number font and helmet striping. pic.twitter.com/AJh4fs1l91 — Matt Shevin (@mattshevin) August 13, 2019

MICHIGAN STATE

Do not adjust your screen—there is nothing wrong with your color settings. It’s just Michigan State’s garish new alternate uniform:

Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlnFWYMK7c — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 13, 2019

It would be fair to say that the design has not been a hit with Spartans fans.

MINNESOTA

Interesting note from a Minnesota spokesman regarding the team’s field design: “For the past two years, we allowed the Minnesota United to play at TCF Bank Stadium while their soccer stadium was being built in St. Paul. We used a scaled-down field that could easily be used for soccer or football. The only thing stitched into the turf were the ‘M’ at midfield and ‘Minnesota’ in the end zones. Everything else had to be painted. Now that Minnesota United have moved into their stadium, we are back to being the only tenants at TCF Bank Stadium. Our new field has a stronger maroon and gold presence. Everything is stitched into the field and nothing will need to be painted.”

Much stronger maroon/gold presence on Minnesota's field design this year. Old version on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/P2tDBtHHDa — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

NEBRASKA

Nebraska has a new BFBS alternate (that’s short for “black for black’s sake,” for those of you who don’t speak uni). No word yet on when it’ll be worn (additional photos here).

NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern is one of the Under Armour-outfitted schools that will be wearing a new faux-back alternate this season. In the Wildcats’ case, it’s a rather uninspired design that feels very retro-by-numbers, which they’ll wear on Sept. 28 against Wisconsin:

We stand on the shoulders of those who came before.#CFB150 inspired throwbacks. Coming 9/28.#B1GCats x #GoCats pic.twitter.com/ELbkDXm09o — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 13, 2019

In addition, Northwestern has a new version of its “Gothic” alternate. No word yet on when it’ll be worn:

Saw something I probably should not have seen in the Northwestern equipment room. New Gothic style uniforms for @NUFBFamily this season.... pic.twitter.com/b28gERa3GO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 3, 2019

On the heels of yesterday’s Northwestern uniform reveal, looks like we’ve got some news on another. A better look from @Fanatics at the gothic uniforms that @darrenrovell tweeted about recently: pic.twitter.com/kvFltAYO35 — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) August 14, 2019

PENN STATE

The Nittany Lions’ retro-flavored “Generations of Greatness” alternate uniform, which was first worn in 2017, will be back this season. More of a faux-back than a true throwback, it’ll be worn for the Oct. 5 homecoming game against Purdue (additional info here):

PURDUE

The Boilermakers haven't announced anything new for their on-field look this season, but the Ross-Ade Stadium concourse is now emblazoned with a new logo:

RUTGERS

College football's whole 150th-anniversary thing is based on a game played at Rutgers in 1869, so you'd expect the Scarlet Knights to have some sort of special throwback uniform this season. It appears that they'll be unveiling that design on Aug. 29 (the same day this article is being published).

While we're waiting for that, here's one small bit of news pertaining to Rutgers uni history: Prior to each home game this season, fans can score free souvenir magnets based on various helmet designs from the team’s past.

Celebrating 150 Years of @RFootball!



This season, swing by the Marketing Table @ North Plaza before the game to pick up #CFB150 Throwback Helmet Magnets *while supplies last*



Each game, we'll feature 2 historic helmets & give you the chance to collect the entire set! pic.twitter.com/K9jZOp5Txd — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) August 22, 2019

Meanwhile: Thanks to a new naming rights deal, Rutgers’ stadium will now be known as SHI Stadium. You can almost hear the jokes writing themselves, can’t you?

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin is another Under Armour-outfitted school that will be wearing a retro-flavored alternate (but not a true throwback) this year. The Badgers will wear their version on Sept. 28 against Northwestern:

Wisconsin alternate/throwback uniforms for the game against Northwestern on Sept. 28. What do you think? (via @BadgerFootball) pic.twitter.com/Uolr4k77h3 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 13, 2019

As we just noted, Northwestern will also be wearing retro alternates that day. So in the battle of the unimaginative chest insignias, it’ll be “NU” versus “UW.” Inspiring!

BIG 12

BAYLOR

Baylor’s athletics program has suffered from a lot of design inconsistencies in recent years. The university’s various teams have worn five different shades of green, three different golds, and many variations on the school’s “BU” logo. But now, thanks to a comprehensive redesign, there should be more continuity among the various teams, all 18 of which have been given new uniforms—including the football squad (additional photos here):

Baylor's new uniform set, part of the school's university-wide athletics redesign. pic.twitter.com/0uUKDacGtj — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the turf at McLane Stadium is getting a new design this year. It’s the first time the turf has been replaced since the stadium opened in 2014 (additional info here):

New turf design for Baylor. pic.twitter.com/AGfnYoaZye — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

IOWA STATE

Iowa State has made minor adjustments to its home jersey, scrapping the black collar and adding gold sleeve stripes (both of which seem like good moves):

Side-by-side comparison of Iowa State home jerseys, showing new collar and sleeve striping. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Nza5jzNMGz — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

In addition, players will now wear the flags of their home states on the back of their helmets:

Cyclones To Sport State Flag Stickers On Helmets



“We wanted our players to share their story and to take great pride in where they come from.”

-ISU Head Coach Matt Campbell



🔗 https://t.co/cPAwGx2A1z

#ProveIt



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/YYO0Vm7Q4x — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) August 9, 2019

And the Cyclones also have new 3D graphics on their neck and nose bumpers:

OKLAHOMA

In addition to celebrating college football’s sesquicentennial, the Sooners are marking their 125th season this year. They’ll commemorate the occasion with a helmet decal (additional info here):

Oklahoma will be wearing this 125th-season logo as a helmet decal this season. pic.twitter.com/PZbS04EcGI — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

TCU

The Horned Frogs’ new look features stencil-style numbers and a garland of diamonds on the jersey collars (additional info here and here):

TCU unveiled their new uniforms for 2019 today. These are legit. https://t.co/bKUZK6lIR5 pic.twitter.com/hyTh05xK5J — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 30, 2019

Also: TCU apparently has a new alternate uni in the pipeline, which will be revealed at some point later this season.

In addition, TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium has been undergoing some renovations, which should be finished in time for homecoming in late October.

TEXAS TECH

No changes to Texas Tech’s uniforms this season, but a team spokesman says they are changing the way each game’s uni combo will be chosen: “Unlike in years past, we are not scheduling uniforms to fit theme games. Normally, we would designate certain games as a whiteout or blackout before the season. Instead, captains are choosing our uniforms on a week-to-week basis regardless of the theme.”

Meanwhile, you may have noticed that the Red Raiders have new practice jerseys this year:

New practice jerseys for Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/bvPidxjDhu — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia’s sharp-looking new uniform set includes four new jerseys (blue, yellow, gray, and white), four new sets of pants (ditto), and two helmet options (blue and white), allowing for dozens of potential combinations:

Except for the GFGS (Gray for Gray's sake), I'd say West Virginia Football has totally NAILED their new unis! pic.twitter.com/HUey8H8gwE — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) April 13, 2019

The Mountaineers have also done a better job than most schools at providing background info on their new look. You can find excellent info on the logo, color scheme, and fonts here, and there’s a great breakdown of the various uniform combinations here. Here’s hoping more schools start building pages like these to accompany their uniform unveilings.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference USA is celebrating its 25th season with a new logo. It won’t be worn by players or officials, but expect to see it on chain crew members’ caps, and possibly on the field surface for the conference championship game.

Conference USA has new 25th-season logo. Will be worn on chain crew caps, and also possibly painted on the field for conference championship game (and also used for marketing, merchandising, promotion, etc). Will not be worn by players or officials. pic.twitter.com/cpHUxM3fnB — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 20, 2019

MARSHALL

Marshall likes to make at least one significant uni change each season. This year they’ve swapped out their old black-sleeved road jersey for a solid-white look (additional info here):

The sleeves on Marshall's road jersey have changed from black to white. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/qvVPN1jsZO — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

No changes this year for the Blue Raiders, but it’s worth noting that they’ll be wearing their solid-black uniforms for the Sept. 14 game against Duke:

Per team spox, Middle Tennessee State will wear blackout uniforms on Sept. 14 vs. Duke. pic.twitter.com/VCQB6ZOzQd — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

UAB

No changes this season for UAB. But for the third consecutive year, the Blazers will wear their lime-accented alternate uniforms for their homecoming game (which will be on Oct. 19 against Old Dominion this season). Instead of wearing their own names on the back of the jerseys, the players will wear the names of sick patients from the family-support organization Children’s Harbor.

UAB will once again wear its gray/lime alternates for homecoming (Oct. 19 vs. Old Dominion). Jerseys will have names of sick patients from Children's Harbor, instead of players' names. pic.twitter.com/N8O9iv57TO — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

UTEP

No visuals yet, but UTEP will respond to the recent domestic terrorist attack in El Paso by wearing #ElPasoStrong helmet decals throughout this season.

INDEPENDENTS

ARMY

Interesting development at West Point, where Army head coach Jeff Monken decided he didn’t like how the CFB150 patches looked on the team’s home jerseys, so he had them removed. The patches will still be worn on the road jerseys, however.

EXCLUSIVE: Although Army, like most schools, added the CFB150 patch to its jerseys, coach Jeff Monken didn't like how the patches looked on the home jerseys, so he's had them removed. Patches will remain on the road jerseys. pic.twitter.com/nSfkT06E8d — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 25, 2019

In addition, although nothing has been announced yet, it’s a safe bet that there will be a new uniform for the annual Army-Navy game.

NEW MEXICO STATE

No visuals or details yet, but a team spokesman says New Mexico State will be unveiling a new uniform during the week leading up to the Sept. 21 game against New Mexico.

LIBERTY

Liberty, about to start its second season as an FBS school, has changed the design of its white and red helmets, and has also updated its white uniform. The school’s navy helmet remains unchanged, as do the navy and red uniforms.

Comparisons of Liberty white and red helmets. In both cases, old version on left, new "LU" version on right. pic.twitter.com/vFdEYFCeKR — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 25, 2019

Comparison of Liberty white uniforms. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/uNRKxL8X1V — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 25, 2019

NOTRE DAME

The Fighting Irish will honor their 1988 national championship team by wearing ’88 throwbacks, complete with faux-mesh jersey numbers, on Nov. 23, when they’ll be hosting Boston College (additional info here):

Notre Dame plans to wear these throwbacks vs Boston College. pic.twitter.com/D6WRRsS0Tr — College Football Rankings ™ (@CFBRanking) August 14, 2019

BC will also be wearing throwbacks for that game, so it’ll be a full-on 1980s matchup.

Also of note: Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series—which in recent years has resulted in some bold alternate uniforms—is taking a break in 2019, although it’s expected to return in another year or two.

UMASS

We might have to go back to referring to UMass as Massachusetts, at least based on the change to the team’s chest lettering this season (additional photos here and here):

Comparison of UMass home uniforms. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/I1cECol9kf — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 26, 2019

Comparison of UMass road uniforms. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/LfPZpmwc8f — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 26, 2019

MAC

BALL STATE

Ball State has added old-school shoulder striping to its red jersey. (In the biz, this is known as UCLA striping; additional info on this and other specialized uni terminology here.) This brings the red jersey in line with the white jersey, which already has the shoulder stripes.

Comparison of Ball State red jerseys. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Xcw8pAGgkL — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 19, 2019

BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green’s new set scraps the contrast-colored sleeves, features more prominent chest lettering, and swaps out the tapered helmet striping for a more traditional stripe pattern:

Comparison of Bowling Green home uniforms, showing new jersey and new helmet striping. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Wug2ekA1bP — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 22, 2019

Comparison of Bowling Green road jerseys. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/CcKM8I8r4u — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 22, 2019

BUFFALO

Buffalo has a new gray alternate jersey. Although the pants aren’t shown in the photo below, they will be gray to match the jersey:



CENTRAL MICHIGAN

CMU’s “action C” helmet logo now has action chest lettering and uni numbers to match. Unfortunately, the number font is a little wonky:

The picture on the left is the first look at the 2019 uniform for the Central Michigan football team –photo from @CMU_Football Instagram.



For comparison to the 2018 threads, check out Sean Adesanya on the right. pic.twitter.com/ZZP2FJBWUh — Austin Chastain (@achastain1535) July 31, 2019

Good look at CMU's new chest lettering and number font. pic.twitter.com/3zSauVMzm0 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

EASTERN MICHIGAN

Halle-freakin’-lujah, Eastern Michigan has scrapped the embarrassing Diamond Plate-themed uni numbers. Too bad they’re sticking with the Diamond Plate helmet logo, but hey, one thing at a time (additional info here):

Comparison of Eastern Michigan uniforms. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/B9iJgEhutC — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

KENT STATE

Last season Kent State introduced a new gray uniform with “FlashFAST” printed on the sides of the pants. (The slogan, devised by coach Sean Lewis, stands for the Golden Flashes being “Fun, Accountable, Smart, and Tough.”) The team’s white uniform has now been revamped to match the style of the gray design:

Comparison of Kent State white uniforms. Old version on left, new on right. Lettering on new pants matches style from gray uniform that was introduced last season. pic.twitter.com/TL827QfKiJ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 26, 2019

This uniform will make its on-field debut on Aug. 29, when Kent State opens the season at Arizona State.

In addition, the FlashFAST logo has been added to the team’s neck bumpers:

Kent State adding "FlashFAST" slogan to rear bumper this season. (Front bumper will continue to have the player's area code, same as last year.) pic.twitter.com/fpx8jyKs9T — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 26, 2019

OHIO

Major upgrade for Ohio, which is no longer wearing Adidas’ dreaded tire tread pattern. A textbook case of addition by subtraction!

No more tire tread jerseys for Ohio! Old version on left, new on right (h/t @OhioUniforms). pic.twitter.com/bDiNFfXBzQ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

TOLEDO

Toledo has gone back to a traditional block number font, among other tweaks, on its blue jerseys:

Comparison of Toledo blue jerseys. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/R5oM5BDrPC — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 18, 2019

MOUNTAIN WEST

The Mountain West is the latest conference to award a “Graduate” jersey patch to players who’ve already earned their undergraduate degree:

Mountain West Conference student athletes who already have a degree will be recognized with a special patch on their uniforms for the upcoming academic year. @UniWatch @PhilHecken pic.twitter.com/PQzTyMB7eg — Damon Hirschensohn (@NevadaPackFan) August 21, 2019

AIR FORCE

No details yet, but a team spokesman says Air Force will be unveiling a new alternate uniform at some point this season.

BOISE STATE

Blackout uniforms are soooo 2009, but that isn’t stopping Boise State from debuting a new blackout design for the Sept. 20 game against Air Force (additional info here):

COLORADO STATE

CSU helmets will be missing their familiar ram horns for the homecoming game against San Diego State on Oct. 5, when the team will celebrate the university’s 150th anniversary by wearing a new white helmet with conventional side logos (additional info here):

In addition, two of CSU’s popular alternate uniforms will be back on the field this season. The orange-and-green throwbacks, which hearken back to the school’s earlier incarnation as Colorado A&M, will be worn for the Sept. 21 “orange-out” game against Toledo, and the state flag-themed pride uniforms will be worn on Nov. 2 against UNLV.

Colorado State bringing back orange/green Colorado A&M throwbacks on Sept. 21 (vs. Toledo) and also reviving state flag-based pride design on Nov. 29 (vs. UNLV). pic.twitter.com/dP2LGTDqJC — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

NEVADA

Nevada is another school that has been liberated from Adidas’ dreaded tire tread pattern. Other adjustments include a new collar and contrast-colored sleeve cuffs:

Comparison of Nevada home jerseys. Old version on left, new on right. (h/t @zachsimms9) pic.twitter.com/CPDvxM2704 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 22, 2019

SAN JOSE STATE

San Jose State will kick off the season by wearing a throwback “Gruff Sparty” helmet logo for the Aug. 29 game against Northern Colorado. The logo, which was originally used by SJSU in the 1940s, will also appear on coaches’ polo shirts and caps.

San Jose State will wear throwback "Gruff Sparty" helmet logo for season-opening game vs. Northern Colorado on Aug. 29. pic.twitter.com/uQ6rrxhbEA — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 21, 2019

UNLV

UNLV will wear 1971 throwback helmets for the season-opening game against Southern Utah on Aug. 31 (additional info here):

#UNLV will wear this 1971 throwback helmet in its opener, for the year Sam Boyd Stadium opened.



This is the last year in the stadium before moving to the Raiders stadium. pic.twitter.com/AQnygwy6S6 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 8, 2019

WYOMING

Wyoming has made some tweaks to the jersey collars, sleeve striping, and other trim, but the overall feel is still in that instantly recognizable brown-and-gold Wyoming wheelhouse (lots of additional notes from equipment manager JD Jordan here):

PAC-12

ARIZONA

Arizona is among a handful of teams that have already started their seasons. In the Wildcats’ case, they did it in uni-notable fashion, as they wore a new design that honored those who died during the 1941 attack on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. The helmet also included a “DT” memorial decal for former coach Dick Tomey (additional info here).

Honoring those who came before us! A man who impacted so many...and true heroes who made the ultimate commitment and sacrifice for our country.

🅰️#BuildingTheA | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ir9zzoy3RP — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 21, 2019

ARIZONA STATE

The Sun Devils have a new white alternate uniform made from sustainable materials. No word yet on when it will be worn. Contrary to some earlier reports, this uniform has nothing to do with former ASU player Pat Tillman (additional info here, and additional photos here).

The “Selfless” Uniform focused in sustainability has been released. Clean from the look down to the environmental impact of manufacturing it. More to come from Uniformity! pic.twitter.com/hLypXCC4Va — #Uniformity (@ASU_Uniformity) August 19, 2019

CAL

There hasn’t yet been an official announcement or unveiling, but a recent Under Armour promotional photo showing the company’s 2019 throwback designs makes it clear that Cal is bringing back the popular 1970s Joe Roth-era throwbacks, which were worn last year against UCLA and in 2017 against USC. No word yet on when they’ll be worn this time around.

Although not yet officially announced, an Under Armour promo photo indicates that Cal will once again be wearing the Joe Roth-era 1970s throwbacks this season. pic.twitter.com/a7DgOF6bYa — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 19, 2019

COLORADO

In an unusual move, Colorado has opted not to wear the CFB150 logo as a jersey patch. Instead, according to a team spokesman, the Buffaloes will wear it as a helmet decal.

OREGON

The school that was once synonymous with outrageous uniforms has had a more sedate, almost conventional look in recent years, and that trend continues with the Ducks’ latest set, which Nike is using to introduce its latest tailoring template (additional info here):

Introducing the Nike Vapor Fusion in Oregon Green. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NUwx9WY2gZ — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 17, 2019

In addition, Autzen Stadium has new turf. Among other features, the yard line markers now match the number font on the jerseys:

New turf number font this year for Oregon, matching the jersey numbers. (h/t @samuel101ts) pic.twitter.com/pAx3P8Gy9N — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 18, 2019

OREGON STATE

Oregon State’s new look features very bold, wide striping across the shoulders and wood grain-themed uni numbers:

Designed by a Beav, for the Beavs. Hear the story of the new @BeaverFootball look from its creator. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/mNx012DZzR — Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) April 20, 2019

STANFORD

Stanford is taking an unusual approach to the CFB150 patch. The Cardinal will wear the patch for the season opener against Northwestern on Aug. 31, plus a helmet decal celebrating 125 years of Stanford football. Then, for the rest of the year, the Stanford 125th-season logo will become a jersey patch and the CFB150 logo will not be worn.

Week 1: Stanford will wear CFB150 jersey patch and 125th-season logo as a helmet decal.



Rest of season: 125th-season logo transitions to a jersey patch. CFB150 mark will not be worn on jersey or helmet. pic.twitter.com/PQYYKPZeLk — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 24, 2019

UCLA

UCLA is celebrating a century of Bruins football with a new helmet decal.

UCLA Football will mark its centennial year with this #UCLA100 helmet sticker.

⠀#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/7lui6aUhAf — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) August 27, 2019

UTAH

Utah, like most of the other Under Armour-outfitted schools, has a new throwback alternate, which will be worn on Nov. 16 against UCLA:

WASHINGTON

Washington, which had long been outfitted by Nike, has switched to Adidas, and the change has given the Huskies a fairly traditional look (additional photos and info here):

Interestingly, the change in outfitters has also resulted in the Nike logo being scrubbed from some of the team’s graphics:

The Nike swooshes have been eradicated from history. pic.twitter.com/SFGCbMM1N9 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 5, 2019

And since the outfitter also makes the game balls, the Huskies have a new pigskin design this year:

New ball, but it still has the same glorious old school W. @Dennis_BDTW pic.twitter.com/pEL0sRzNdw — Alex Bolton (@UWBolt) August 3, 2019

SEC

ALABAMA

No major changes for the Crimson Tide, unless you count the addition of 3D lettering on the nose bumpers:

Alabama going with raised/3D nose bumper lettering this season. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/gi3Rnq2qvA — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

Also, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s younger brother Taulia now joining the team, the two of them are wearing the first two letters of their first names on their nameplates:

Tight squeeze: 'Bama QBs/brothers Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa wearing first two letters of their first names. Tua on left, Taulia (a little harder to see) on right. pic.twitter.com/7PtDmBmc9H — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 14, 2019

ARKANSAS

Lots of news this year for the Razorbacks, including the following:

• The team’s primary uniforms will be supplemented by a new throwback alternate that’s based on the team’s mid-2000s look from the Darren McFadden era (lots of additional photos here):

• Freshman tight end Hudson Henry’s jersey will have an interesting NOB (that’s “name on back,” kids), as he’s going with “Hud. Henry” to distinguish himself from older brother Hayden, who plays linebacker:

Arkansas freshman TE Hudson Henry wearing "HUD. HENRY" on jersey to differentiate himself from brother/LB Hayden, who's also on the roster. (h/t @seanmpatton) pic.twitter.com/jV49zBsT9q — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 14, 2019

• The field surface at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been converted back to natural grass, and has also been given a new design:

New grass means NEW paint design & NEW end zone look 👌 pic.twitter.com/JJEjH0VBoL — Arkansas Razorbacks (@ArkRazorbacks) August 6, 2019

AUBURN

Auburn has added an “RB” memorial decal for longtime Auburn radio broadcaster Rod Bramblett, who died earlier this year:

In addition, Auburn has upgraded to Under Armour’s latest tailoring template. Most fans won’t notice any difference, but eagle-eyed uni aesthetes may spot a few small distinctions between the old and new designs, where are broken down in this handy graphic (additional info here):

Courtesy of AuburnUniforms.com

There’s also been some recent chatter about Auburn tweaking its familiar “AU” logo. It remains to be seen if this will actually happen, but it will have no impact on the 2019 uniforms.

Good info on how Auburn may (or may not) be changing its primary logo: https://t.co/nSEmWL9Lhr pic.twitter.com/yiQLipOsUY — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 18, 2019

FLORIDA

No uni changes this year for Florida, but it’s worth noting that cornerback C.J. Henderson and wide receiver Kadarius Toney will both wear No. 1 this season. That’s a rare honor for the Gators, who have not issued that number since Vernon Hargreaves III wore it in 2015.

GEORGIA

Georgia is another team that has joined the growing trend toward 3D nose and neck bumper designs:

Same G. Same stripe. New 3D bumpers 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/4yN4VaDFJJ — UGA Football Equip (@UGAFBEquipment) August 21, 2019

Meanwhile: Have you been waiting for the Bulldogs to revive their black alternate jerseys, maybe against Notre Dame? Fuhgeddaboudit—it’s not in the cards, at least not for this season.

Also: If you scroll about halfway down this article, you’ll find a really good discussion about the Dawgs’ potential return to shiny silver britches, a topic near and dear to many UGA fans.

KENTUCKY

After the recent death of former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen, there was some talk that current UK signal-caller Terry Wilson might wear Lorenzen’s No. 22 for the season opener against Toledo. That plan was eventually scrapped, but Wilson will honor the Hefty Lefty prior to the season opener by wearing a pair of custom-painted cleats for pregame activities

Per team spox, Kentucky QB Terry Wilson will honor former UK QB Jared Lorenzen by wearing these custom-painted cleats during pregame activities for this Saturday's season opener. Will not be worn during game. pic.twitter.com/qq6B5MkTue — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 27, 2019

In addition, the Wildcats will honor Lorenzen on Oct. 12, when the they host Arkansas. No word yet on whether Wilson might wear Lorenzen’s number and/or the custom cleats for that game—stay tuned.

LSU

LSU’s coveted No. 18 jersey—a number that has denoted rarefied status since quarterback Matt Mauck wore it in 2003 while leading the Tigers to the national championship—will be worn this year by linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and center Lloyd Cushenberry III. Since offensive linemen aren’t permitted to wear an eligible receiver’s number, Cushenberry will wear No. 79 with an “18” patch (additional info here):

Congratulations to K'Lavon and Lloyd on earning No. 18!



📰 https://t.co/3a7ohF8jPf pic.twitter.com/trxF8eovcO — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 2, 2019

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State has a new alternate uniform. The design, which features iridescent stripes with circuitry-themed graphics, was inspired by MSU’s T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability. No word yet on when this one will be worn (additional photos here).

New Mississippi State alternate uniform has tech-themed accents inspired by the school's T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability. No on-field debut date announced yet. pic.twitter.com/vHJPHXqN4P — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 20, 2019

The Bulldogs will also have a new uniform on Thanksgiving, when they host Ole Miss in the annual Egg Bowl. No photos yet, but a team spokesman says it will feature maroon jerseys and pants with “black intertwined fabric accents and gold accents, including the numbers and shoulder stripes.”

And in a smaller change, the team’s nose bumper graphic is changing from the MSU wordmark to just the word “State.”

Per team spox, Mississippi State nose bumper graphic this season will change from full team wordmark (as shown in this photo from last year) to just the word "State." pic.twitter.com/w93BAfAChb — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 27, 2019

MISSOURI

If you like helmet buggies (and really, who doesn’t?), you’ll love the new one that Mizzou is rolling out this year:

SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina is outfitted by Under Armour, so by now you know what that means: a new throwback alternate. This one turns back the clock to the Gamecocks’ 1980s look. No word yet on when it will be worn (additional info here):

TENNESSEE

Most schools are wearing the CFB150 patch on the upper-right chest area of the jersey. But Tennessee has opted to put it on the other side:

Most schools are wearing the CFB 150 patch on the upper-right chest, but Tennessee has it on the opposite side. pic.twitter.com/tRkvcBDQiO — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

TEXAS A&M

In addition to wearing the CFB150 jersey patch, Texas A&M will celebrate 125 years of Aggies football with a rear-helmet decal:

Texas A&M will wear this 125th-anniversary logo as a helmet decal this season. pic.twitter.com/c0OKtmTbci — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 16, 2019

VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt has a new gray alternate uniform, which is being called “Battle Ready”:

Good look at Vanderbilt's new "Battle Ready" gray alternate uni. pic.twitter.com/LqelwdQgQX — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2019

See all those rivets in the helmet design? There are 82 of them, to match the uniform number of tight end Turner Cockrell, who died of cancer last November.

SUN BELT

COASTAL CAROLINA

Nothing new yet from Coastal Carolina, but a team spokesman says the Chanticleers will have “something fresh and clean” later this season. Stay tuned.

TROY

Huge upgrade for Troy, which has switched to a new Adidas template (no more tire tread pattern!) and received much-improved jersey typography to boot. Also, Troy is another school wearing the CFB150 patch at upper-left, instead of the more common upper-right (additional photos here):

Comparison of Troy home jerseys. Old version on left, new on right. (h/t @drryanbohannon) pic.twitter.com/6uJi5xgMxi — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 21, 2019

In addition, Troy’s new turf design includes the school’s crossed-swords logo to mark the kickoff spot on the 35-yard line:

@UniWatch it appears that @TroyTrojansFB is going to be using the crossing swords emoji ⚔️ to mark the kickoff spot on their new turf. pic.twitter.com/J2qd1novxg — Tripp Wilson (@W_Wilson_III) June 26, 2019

Phew! Did we miss anything? Yeah, probably. If you know of any college football uni updates that weren’t covered here (FBS schools only, please), you know what to do. Thanks.

Paul Lukas will have his annual Uni Watch NFL Season Preview on Sept. 3. You can read more of his uniform writing on his Uni Watch Blog, plus you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for his mailing list so you won’t miss any of his SI columns. Want to learn about his Uni Watch Membership Program check out his Uni Watch merchandise, or just ask him a question? Contact him here.