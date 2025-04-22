Andrew Luck Seen Playing Scout Team Quarterback at Stanford Spring Practice
Upon his abrupt retirement from the NFL back in 2019, the question immediately began to be asked: Will Andrew Luck ever play football again?
Though he never did return to the field—despite an attempt from Frank Reich, the then-Indianapolis Colts coach, to lure him back—Luck is now serving as general manager for the Stanford Cardinal football team and scratching the itch in a different way.
In a video shared by Stanford on 247Sports on X (formerly Twitter), Luck could be seen playing scout team quarterback during a Stanford spring ball practice. Check it out:
Sure, he's in sneakers, sweats, glasses, and ultimately didn't throw the football—only handing it off—but it's still enough to once again get Colts fans to reminisce about what could have been.
As for the aforementioned Reich, Luck was ironically managed to coax him out of a pseudo-retirement back in March, hiring him as Stanford's interim head coach following the sudden dismissal of Troy Taylor. He and the Cardinal are set to kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 23 at Hawai'i.
Unfortunately for the Cardinal, it won't be Luck under center.