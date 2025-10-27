Arch Manning Injury Update: QB in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Matchup vs. Vanderbilt
There's a chance the No. 20 Texas Longhorns could be without quarterback Arch Manning in their contest against No. 9 Vanderbilt this coming weekend.
After the 21-year-old left his team's thrilling overtime victory over Mississippi State last Saturday with what appeared to be a head injury, coach Steve Sarkisian relayed on Monday that the quarterback is in concussion protocol and did not practice with the team to begin the week. It remains to be determined if he'll be able to suit up against the Commodores.
On Texas' game-winning possession in overtime, Manning scrambled for 13 yards before being hit in the head and slamming it on the ground beneath him. After reportedly looking "a little bit woozy" as he walked to the sideline, the QB visited the medical tent and did not return.
Prior to exiting the game, Manning completed 29 of 46 pass attempts for a career-high 346 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while also finding the endzone on the ground. The injury is an unfortunate turn of events for the Longhorn quarterback, who seemed to have finally found a groove amid his team's three-game winning streak.
So, where will Texas turn if Manning can't go on Saturday against Vanderbilt? Here's a look at the Longhorns' current quarterback depth chart.
Texas Football QB Depth Chart
String
Player
Class
Starter
Arch Manning
R-So.
Backup
Matthew Caldwell
R-Sr.
Third
Karle Lacey Jr.
Fr.
Fourth
Trey Owens
R-Fr.
Fifth
Luke Dunham
Fr.
Manning's backup is redshirt senior Matthew Caldwell, who entered Saturday's game against Mississippi State and delivered a go-ahead touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V to secure the win.
Behind Caldwell in the room are three freshmen—two true and a redshirt—in Karle Lacey Jr., Trey Owens (RS), and Luke Dunham.
Kickoff for Saturday's SEC matchup between Texas and Mississippi State is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from Austin's DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.