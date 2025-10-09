What Texas' QB Depth Chart Looks Like Behind Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns are in a bit of a tailspin.
After starting the 2025 season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the Longhorns are just 3-2 following a brutal loss to Florida on the road last Saturday, are unranked through five weeks, and Arch Manning looks nowhere close to the type of quarterback his uncles—Peyton and Eli—were during their time in the SEC.
Long story short, with the all-important Red River Rivalry game vs. the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners coming up on Saturday afternoon, there are plenty more questions than answers surrounding the Texas football team. Can the Longhorns notch their first conference win of the season? Will they fall back to a lowly .500?
Is a change at quarterback imminent?!
While it's obviously unlikely, it's also not impossible—given the state of the team. And so, for the sake of discussion, it's worth taking a look at who is behind Manning in the Longhorns' signal-caller room.
Here's a glimpse at their quarterback depth chart:
Texas Football QB Depth Chart
String
Player
Class
Starter
Arch Manning
R-So.
Backup
Matthew Caldwell
R-Sr.
Third
Karle Lacey Jr.
Fr.
Fourth
Trey Owens
R-Fr.
Fifth
Luke Dunham
Fr.
Matthew Caldwell, a redshirt senior, transferred from Troy to Texas ahead of the 2025 season. The 22-year-old from Auburn, Ala. is now onto his fourth collegiate program, having also recorded stints with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs.
The room consists of three freshmen—two true and a redshirt—in Karle Lacey Jr., Trey Owens (RS), and Luke Dunham. Both Owens and Dunham are Texas natives, while Lacey Jr. hails from Alabama.
Outside of Manning, the only two other Longhorns quarterbacks to attempt passes this season are Caldwell (7-for-10, 75 yards), and Lacey Jr. (1-for-1, 7 yards).
It's certainly not an experienced bunch, but if Steve Sarkisian & Co. send their starter to the bench, this is what we're looking at for depth behind him.