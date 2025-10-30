SI

Texas Officially Updates Arch Manning's Status Ahead of Longhorns' Game vs. Vanderbilt

Manning entered the concussion protocol after Texas's win over Mississippi State.

Dan Lyons

Arch Manning suffered an injury and did not finish out Texas's overtime win over Mississippi State last weekend.
Just as Arch Manning looked to be hitting his stride against an SEC foe, he went down with an injury.

Manning entered the concussion protocol after leaving Texas's overtime victory over Mississippi State late in the game. Manning, who appeared to suffer a leg injury earlier in the game, hit his head on the ground and was described as "a little bit woozy" by SEC Network's Alyssa Lang after exiting.

He was absent from practice on Monday, per coach Steve Sarkisian, and appeared in Wednesday's injury report as questionable for the upcoming game against Vanderbilt.

Manning is coming off of one of the best games of his season, and statistically the most impressive. After struggling through much of the first half, he rebounded in the second half to finish the game 29-for-46 for a career-high 346 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He added a fourth score on the ground.

Senior Matthew Caldwell, a Troy transfer, stepped in for Manning and threw the game-winning touchdown pass against Mississippi State. He will get the call, should Manning not be able to go against Vanderbilt. That is a rough scenario for Texas against one of the best teams in the country in the Commodores, with both teams battling for playoff positioning. Vanderbilt is in very strong shape for the CFP, especially if they beat the Longhorns, while Texas likely needs to win out, and look much better in doing so than they have throughout the season. That is already tough sledding in the SEC, especially if Manning misses any time.

Saturday's game in Austin kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.

Dan Lyons
