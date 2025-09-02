Bill Belichick Did Not Look Happy With Cameraman Capturing Long Walk to Locker Room
Bill Belichick lost his North Carolina debut as the Tar Heels were blown out by the TCU Horned Frogs, 48-14. The game was broadcast on ESPN with much fanfare, as Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit called the game and a number of celebrity guests showed up to support the legendary coach in his new home.
While most fans headed for the exit early, Belichick had to stick around for the entire time. While things were so bad on the broadcast Herbstreit's dog put on a headset, Belichick had to remain stoic on the sideline.
Once the game finally ended, he met TCU coach Sonny Dykes at midfield for a brief embrace and then headed to the locker room. It was a very long walk, and ESPN had a cameraperson following him the entire way.
No, this was not viral marketing for the new Stephen King movie, but it was just as uncomfortable to watch. The way Belichick glanced at the camera here you'd be surprised to learn he's filming a reality show. Can't wait to see what the mood in the locker room was.