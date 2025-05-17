Bill Belichick Explains Why 'Hard Knocks' Fell Through With UNC
Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Bill Belichick and the UNC football program would be featured on Hard Knocks after NFL Films could not find an NFL team for the show this year. Less than a week later, that plan fell through as the two sides "couldn't reach an agreement."
Right after, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that a deal was nixed because NFL owners were unhappy about Belichick getting featured on an NFL Films platform while with a college team. Last month, The Athletic reported that Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, played an "instrumental role" in the deal falling through after her requested to be "heavily involved."
Belichick appeared to deny these claims during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, and instead explained why UNC will not be featured on Hard Knocks.
"The Hard Knocks thing, just for the record, Hard Knocks is training camp," Belichick told Ryan Clark. "We're not training camp. We're just not, that's not what we are. The drama of training camp and who's gonna get cut and all that. We're a season, and they don't want that. There's film issues too, but forget about the film issues. Just say you can straighten all those out, the Hard Knocks just didn't fit for us. That's the bottom line."
Belichick also clarified Hudson's role, stating that Hudson is not involved with UNC, but helps filter through requests he receives such as speaking engagements, autographs and various personal opportunities since there isn't a "sports information guy."
Since UNC will no longer be featured on Hard Knocks, the first true look at the Tar Heels under Belichick when their season begins on Sep. 1 against TCU.