Bill Belichick Sheds Light On Jordon Hudson's 'Business' Role With Him
Much has been made of the relationship between North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Over the last several weeks, the couple has been the subject of an awkward interview with CBS Sunday Morning, an investigation by journalist Pablo Torre, and even featured in the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 schedule release video.
Belichick clarified that the 24-year-old, whom he dubs his "creative muse", doesn't have anything to do with UNC football during an interview with SportsCenter at the ACC Spring Meetings this week. He then joined ABC's Good Morning America on Friday for an interview with Michael Strahan and shed some more light on her role in his life.
"She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football..." Belichick said of Hudson when asked about the attention their relationship has been getting. "I acknowledged her in the book. She was very helpful on that with the tribute pages and also giving a perspective of the book from, kind of, a business side. You know sometimes I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."
"What does Jordon mean to you?" Strahan followed up.
"We have a good personal relationship," Belichick quipped. "And you know I'm not talking about personal relationships, Michael. You know that."
The 72-year-old also clarified that he is, in fact, happy.
One of Belichick's foundational philosophies throughout his career has been to eliminate distractions. Though he's seemingly doing his best, even he isn't immune to some off-field scrutiny with this one.