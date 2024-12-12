Bill Belichick’s UNC Contract Comes With a Some Major Paydays If He Starts Winning
Bill Belichick will make a base of $10 million per season with his five-year deal to coach North Carolina, but if he replicates some of the success he had in the NFL during his first college gig, he can added some serious cash to that total.
Full details from Belichick's contract with the University of North Carolina were reported on Thursday, with some interesting stipulations included. Belichick's deal is only guaranteed through three years, and he can leave as early as June 2025 on a buyout of just $1 million—dropping from $10 million through the first few months of his employment.
In total, Belichick can earn up to $3.5 million in annual bonuses, with the lion's share coming from on-field success. According to the documentation acquired by Andrew Carter of The News & Observer, Belichick would earn $1,750,000 for winning the College Football Playoff national championship, and would add another $500,000 for a top five finish in the final CFP poll. Other bonuses include ACC championship appearances and wins, and regular season total wins, starting at $150,000 for eight victories up to $350,000 for 12 games.
Belichick would earn $250,000 by winning a national coach of the year award, and also has additional compensation available based on the program's APR scores and team GPA.
At $10 million per year, Belichick begins his college stint as one of the ten highest paid coaches in the the sport. Only four coaches during the 2024 season were eligible for more than Belichick's $3.5 million maximum bonus, per USA Today's coaching salary database.