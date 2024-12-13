Bill Belichick’s UNC Contract Includes One Bonus That Is Perfectly Belichickian
Bill Belichick is back.
After a year away from football and working as an analyst and media personality, Belichick shocked the sports world this week when he officially signed on to become the new coach at North Carolina.
On Thursday, as Belichick was introduced for the first time as the leader of the Tar Heels, details of his contract were reported on.
Some details were surprising—Belichick has a buyout of $10 million that drops to just $1 million before he ever coaches a game, seeming to indicate UNC is playing defense on a potential offer from the NFL.
Some details were far less surprising—Belichick will immediately be one of the top paid coaches in college football, earning $10 million a year to lead North Carolina.
But one detail was positively Belichickian. In addition to bonuses that he can earn for on-field success, everything from wins, to bowl appearances, to a national championship, Belichick will also be eligible for a bonuses based on how his players perform academically.
Per Andrew Carter of The News & Observer, Belichick can earn $150,000 in bonus money if his players average of GPA of 3.0 or higher, and an additional $200,000 if the Tar Heels meet more academic metrics set by the NCAA.
While plenty of head coaches have academic incentives in their contracts in addition to the rewards they can earn on the field, it feels especially fitting that Belichick, as hard-nosed a coach as has ever existed on the NFL, would have a few written into his.
The Patriot Way is now The Tar Heel Way, and “Do Your Job” now includes making it to Econ 101 in the morning in addition to showing up to practice on time.