College Football World in Awe of Cam Skattebo's Monster Performance in Peach Bowl
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo put together a legendary performance on New Year's Day in the Sun Devils' College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchup vs. Texas.
In the instant overtime classic against the No. 5 Longhorns in the Peach Bowl, Skattebo put his team's offense on his back. The 22-year-old senior racked up 269 total yards (141 rushing, 86 receiving, 42 passing), two rushing touchdowns, a two-point conversion, and a passing touchdown in the 39-31 defeat. Oh yeah—and did so after vomiting profusely on the Arizona State sideline.
With the win, Texas advances to the CFP Semifinal—hosted as the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. They'll take on the winner of Ohio State vs. Oregon on January 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.