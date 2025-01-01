SI

College Football World in Awe of Cam Skattebo's Monster Performance in Peach Bowl

The Arizona State running back put the Sun Devils offense on his back.

Mike Kadlick

Skattebo totaled over 250 total yards against Texas in the College Football Playoff.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo put together a legendary performance on New Year's Day in the Sun Devils' College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchup vs. Texas.

In the instant overtime classic against the No. 5 Longhorns in the Peach Bowl, Skattebo put his team's offense on his back. The 22-year-old senior racked up 269 total yards (141 rushing, 86 receiving, 42 passing), two rushing touchdowns, a two-point conversion, and a passing touchdown in the 39-31 defeat. Oh yeah—and did so after vomiting profusely on the Arizona State sideline.

Skattebo's performance had the college football world in awe. Take a look at some of the best reactions across social media:

With the win, Texas advances to the CFP Semifinal—hosted as the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. They'll take on the winner of Ohio State vs. Oregon on January 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

