Georgia's SEC Rival Tried to Land Carson Beck Before QB Committed to Miami
In one of the more shocking developments in college football, former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will suit up for the Miami Hurricanes in 2025.
Beck, who declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December, decided to enter the transfer portal instead and committed to Miami on Jan. 10 for his final year of collegiate eligibility. The Hurricanes weren't the only college program who wanted Beck under center for 2025, however.
USA Today Network's Matt Hayes reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Georgia wanted Beck back for the 2025 season—and joining the Bulldogs in that pursuit was rival Alabama.
Beck spent the last five years at Georgia, becoming the full-time starter at quarterback in 2023. He appeared in 39 games over his tenure in Athens, Ga., throwing for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Georgia went 24–4 over the last two years but was snubbed of a College Football Playoff berth in 2023 and lost to Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinals in '24.
Alabama has an opening at quarterback in 2025, as Jalen Milroe plans to enter the NFL draft. Milroe threw for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games this season, leading the Crimson Tide to a 9–4 record. Alabama, however, found itself on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff for the second time in the last three years.
Beck was considered a first-round pick entering the 2024 season until inconsistent play dropped his draft stock. He'll now head to South Beach and take the reins from Cam Ward, who transferred to Miami in '24 after two years starting at Washington State. Ward is expected to be either the first or second quarterback off the draft board following a standout season in which he threw for a career-high 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.
Beck, who reportedly chose Miami over Alabama and running it back at Georgia, will hope to follow in Ward's footsteps.