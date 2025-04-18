Colorado Ripped by Fans for Boastful Move to Honor Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
Before Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter find their new homes in the 2025 NFL draft later this April, they received a special timeless gift from the Buffaloes at their former home, Folsom Field.
Buffaloes fans noticed a distinct change to their home football stadium this week: both Sanders's and Hunter's names and numbers were plastered on the side of the building alongside that of Colorado legends like Joe Romig, Byron White and Bobby Anderson.
The change comes after the Buffaloes announced they were going to officially retire Sanders's and Hunter's jersey numbers at the Spring Game on Saturday. The two players getting a hero's—nay, a legend's—farewell will be a heartwarming moment sure to make coach Deion Sanders emotional as he watches his son make the leap to the pros.
But college football fans were much less enthusiastic about the whole situation, given that many college stars achieved more than Sanders and Hunter did at Colorado but didn't get their jersey numbers retired or their names etched onto the side of stadiums (Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow, to name a few).