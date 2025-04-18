SI

Colorado Ripped by Fans for Boastful Move to Honor Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

Both Buffaloes stars are leaving a legacy behind in Boulder—and a little bit more.

Kristen Wong

Shedeur Sanders #2 and Travis Hunter #12 of the University of Colorado Buffaloes speak with the media at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shedeur Sanders #2 and Travis Hunter #12 of the University of Colorado Buffaloes speak with the media at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images
Before Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter find their new homes in the 2025 NFL draft later this April, they received a special timeless gift from the Buffaloes at their former home, Folsom Field.

Buffaloes fans noticed a distinct change to their home football stadium this week: both Sanders's and Hunter's names and numbers were plastered on the side of the building alongside that of Colorado legends like Joe Romig, Byron White and Bobby Anderson.

The change comes after the Buffaloes announced they were going to officially retire Sanders's and Hunter's jersey numbers at the Spring Game on Saturday. The two players getting a hero's—nay, a legend's—farewell will be a heartwarming moment sure to make coach Deion Sanders emotional as he watches his son make the leap to the pros.

But college football fans were much less enthusiastic about the whole situation, given that many college stars achieved more than Sanders and Hunter did at Colorado but didn't get their jersey numbers retired or their names etched onto the side of stadiums (Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow, to name a few).

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

